Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Didn't Write Their Own Wedding Vows, Went for a 'Traditional' Approach

"It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies that I've ever been blessed to be a part of," Reverend Clint Hufft, who officiated Spears and Asghari's wedding on Thursday, tells PEOPLE

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding featured a classic ceremony.

The newly married couple took a "traditional approach" to their nuptials on Thursday, opting not to write their own vows for the 10-minute-long ceremony at Spears' Los Angeles home, according to Reverent Clint Hufft, who officiated the wedding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They wanted something simple, sweet, to the point," Hufft tells PEOPLE, noting that Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, incorporated romantic works by classic writers into the ceremony. "The focus was really the depth of love and almost the practical part that love plays within a relationship and a marriage specifically."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, and Reverend Sam Hufft | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Spears and Asghari have penned countless Instagram captions expressing their love for one another, but for their "I dos," they kept their vows short and sweet.

"Britney and Sam decided not to write their own vows, so they went with a traditional repeat after me," explains Hufft. "There are some people that really want tow rite their own personal vows, and rock on, but for Britney and Sam, they really liked the traditional approach of the repeat after me."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The newlyweds may have utilized classic, pre-written vows, but the ceremony was filled with unique love, passion, and respect between the couple as well as their guests, according to the reverend.

"It wasn't just some fancy, full of pink flowers moment," says Hufft, who previously officiated Paris Hilton's wedding to Carter Reum — both of whom were also in attendance at Spears' wedding. "It had wonderful depth to it in regards to what they were walking into and how much they believed in each other, and I thought that was great."

Despite also featuring other A-list guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Will.i.am, among others, Hufft says everyone left their egos at the door and celebrated the couple.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Selena Gomez, Britney Spears, Sam Asghari and Ansel Elgort | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

"The guests that were invited, I didn't feel that air of callousness. I felt an air of joy and support coming from everybody for Britney and Sam," he details. "Everybody was just really encouraging and supportive."

As a wedding officiant, Hufft says he looks for couples to feel truly connected, as though "the rest of the world kind of disappears" when they're together at the altar, and he claims Spears and Asghari were a leading example of that love.