Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Step Out for Date Night: 'He's a Very Positive Influence on Her'

As Britney Spears continues to focus on her health, her boyfriend Sam Asghari is providing a strong shoulder to lean on.

On Saturday, the singer, 37, stepped out for a dinner date with the model, 25, at Lure Fish House in Woodland Hills. And one day before, the couple picked up burgers at In-N-Out while shopping at an outlet mall.

“There is no question that Sam is great for Britney. He has a very positive influence on her,” a Spears family source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “He is very motivated to stay healthy and fit, and they often work out together.”

Asghari also often cooks healthy meals for the star, and “he is a wonderful boyfriend,” adds the source.

As Spears’ mental health and long-held conservatorship has made its way back into the spotlight, Asghari has remained focused on the well-being of his girlfriend, who also spent time with her kids Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, over the weekend.

“When Britney wasn’t doing well, Sam supported and encouraged Britney to seek help,” says the source. “It’s obvious that he really cares about her. Sam is such an important part of her life.”

Last week, Spears shared three sweet selfies of herself with Asghari. “I love this man,” she captioned the post.

The singer has been spending quality time with her loved ones after seeking treatment at an all-encompassing wellness facility as she continues to cope with her father Jamie’s recovery following his life-threatening colon rupture.

For Mother’s Day this year, Asghari applauded Spears for her strength in a sweet tribute on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there doing the toughest job in the world! #tbt,” he captioned a photo of him cuddling up to his girlfriend of two years.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the pop star’s 2016 “Slumber Party” music video. In January 2017, she said that she and Asghari were “basically forced” to spend time getting to know one another on the set.

“We were shooting and we were doing this scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and we were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time,” Spears told AMP 103.7’s Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers of their romance. “So we were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea—I mean, he knows my name—but he doesn’t know me as a person. He’s like ‘What is this girl like?’ and I have no idea who the hell he is.”