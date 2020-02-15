Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Shares Romantic Valentine's Day Tribute to His 'Lioness'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are celebrating another Valentine’s Day together.

On Friday, the “Toxic” singer’s boyfriend shared a sweet Instagram post to celebrate the holiday with footage of the couple’s horse ride from their recent vacation. “Happy Asheghetam Day ❤️ Happy 4th valentine together my lioness @britneyspears,” Asghari, 26, captioned the video.

Spears, 38, celebrated her birthday with Asghari back in December in Miami. Asghari shared a sweet post in celebration at the time, writing, “We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE ❤️ There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you!”

RELATED: Sam Asghari Says Girlfriend Britney Spears Is His Fitness Inspiration and Why He Calls Her ‘Lioness’

A source told PEOPLE at the time of Spears’ 38th birthday that she was doing well after a tough year.

“Britney is good. She and Sam are doing well,” the source said. “She sees Sam as much as she can, but he also has his career. Britney is very supportive of it.”

The year prior, Asghari shared a steamy picture of himself posing topless as Spears — in a blue, cheetah-print bikini — kissed him on the cheek ahead of her 37th birthday.

Image zoom Sam Asghari/Instagram

RELATED: Britney Spears Has ‘Good Contact’ with Her Sons After Family Drama: ‘She Seems Happier’

The couple was first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video and have been inseparable ever since.

In between hitting the gym, hiking and spending time with her two sons — Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden James, 13 — Spears often shares adorable moments between the lovebirds on social media.