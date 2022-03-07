Britney Spears Returns to Las Vegas 5 Years After Residency to Celebrate Sam Asghari's Birthday

Five years after the end of her Las Vegas residency, Britney Spears returned to Sin City with a refreshed mindset.

The pop star spent the weekend celebrating fiancé Sam Asghari's 28th birthday, and shared a since-deleted Instagram post that expressed her excitement at returning to Las Vegas for the first time since her conservatorship was terminated in November after 13 years.

"This was my first time !!! It was absolutely lovely being treated like an equal in Las Vegas for the first time in 13 years … huge difference," she wrote in the Instagram post, which was wiped from her account soon after.

Spears, 40, and Asghari stayed in the presidential suite at Crockfords at Resorts World Las Vegas, and had a private dinner at Wally's Wine & Spirits with friends including Kevin Ostajewski, a source tells PEOPLE.

Asghari, a fitness expert and aspiring actor, attended the UFC 272 fight, while Spears enjoyed a manicure in her room from Miss Behave Beauty Bar as well as a couples' massage.

Sam Asghari; Britney Spears Sam Asghari and Britney Spears enjoy dinner with friends | Credit: Sam Asghari Instagram

The Vegas trip marks the first time the "Toxic" singer has visited since she hosted the Britney: Piece of Me residency from 2013 to 2017 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, playing almost 250 shows over the years.

In recent months, Spears has expressed frustration with alleged restrictions placed upon her during the residency; in August, she claimed she "went out only two times" in four years, and in January, said she was barred from "going to the spa," and was discouraged from drinking coffee or tea.

Crockfords Presidential The pair stayed in a Crockfords West Two-Bedroom Presidential Suite at Resorts World Las Vegas | Credit: Resort Worlds Las Vegas

She wished Asghari, to whom she became engaged in September, a happy birthday while the pair celebrated from French Polynesia.

"May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much !!!" Spears wrote on Instagram. "My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love !!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday !!!"

Sam Asghari Sam Asghari | Credit: Kevin Ostaj