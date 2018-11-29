Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get a Head Start on Birthday Celebrations with a Sweet Smooch

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are still smitten.

The couple shared a sweet PDA-packed photo on Instagram Thursday as Asghari, 24, shared his excitement for his girlfriend’s upcoming 37th birthday on Dec. 2. “Guess whose birthday is coming up? #princess,” the shirtless personal trainer-turned-model captioned the image.

Spears, who is mom to sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, simply shared three pink bow emojis along with her post.

The pop icon and her boyfriend continue to publicly show off their affection for one another since their romance blossomed after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video shoot.

The cute pair has been inseparable since, going on cozy date night dinners, attending friends’ birthday parties and celebrating special occasions together — including Spears’ recent birthday and Valentine’s Day. The couple even fueled engagement rumors after Spears was spotted vacationing on a Hawaiian beach with a sparkly diamond ring on that finger.

Despite their strong relationship, it was nearly a missed connection.

After their initial meeting, Spears dug up his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months later,” she revealed in a January 2017 radio interview.

“I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him,” she said. “He’s just a really fun, funny person.”

Soon, Spears will return to Las Vegas to kick off her latest residency Domination in February 2019 at the Park Theater at Park MGM, which is the same venue where Lady Gaga, Cher, Bruno Mars and Aerosmith will be performing their respective shows.