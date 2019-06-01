Britney Spears Says 'I'm So Blessed' While Enjoying Bike Ride with Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is loving her new bike!

While spending time with her boyfriend Sam Asghari over the weekend, the 37-year-old pop star posted a photo of the pair standing side-by-side as they took a break from riding around the star’s neighborhood, stopping in front of an idyllic body of water.

“I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood,” Spears wrote, adding that she had recently gotten herself a “new bike.”

“It feels like a piece of heaven!!!” she remarked.

Spears’ time outside came just days after she attended her 13-year-old son Sean Preston’s eighth-grade graduation.

“She was very happy to be a part of the graduation,” a source told PEOPLE. “Britney is always very proud of her boys when it comes to school. They take their school work very seriously.”

Spears, who is continuing to focus on her health, has been spending quality time with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, 12, as well as her boyfriend, since leaving treatment in late April.

“It’s great for Britney to spend time with Sam. He takes her out for things that she loves like shopping and restaurants,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “He is a great guy. He is always very sweet and protective of Britney.”

Since leaving treatment, Spears and Asghari have been photographed out and about multiple times, and last month, Spears shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram.

“I love this man,” Spears wrote alongside three selfies of the pair wearing matching white T-shirts and flashing big smiles.

Just days earlier, Ashgari posted an adoring tribute of his own, applauding Spears for her strength in a touching Mother’s Day post.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there doing the toughest job in the world! #tbt,” he captioned a photo of the pair cuddling up together.