Britney Spears Steps Out with Boyfriend Sam Asghari 2 Days After Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari stepped out at the Daytime Beauty Awards on Friday, where Asghari was an honoree.

Britney, 37, wore a strappy black mini dress to the event, and showed off her new brunette hairstyle with her locks worn down. The singer completed the look with dainty silver jewelry. Asghari, 25, sported a crisp white button down underneath a grey suit.

After posing for photos together on the red carpet before the event, Britney left, according to TMZ.

“She was only doing photos with him from the start to support him. He was leaving after his award anyway,” a source clarified to PEOPLE about Britney’s quick exit. Asghari was awarded with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award.

Later on Friday, Britney shared a video of herself happily dancing with excitement before arriving at the awards.

“Going to #daytimebeautyawards with my man but had to dance before going !!!! PS I felt beautiful !!!” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

The couple’s appearance comes just two days after Britney’s conservatorship status hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

PEOPLE confirmed that the judge granted a motion to seal the court transcripts after lawyers for Britney and her father, Jamie Spears, asked that personal details — including medical information and discussion related to Britney’s sons — remain protected.

Jamie stepped down as Britney’s primary conservator earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed, with the powers previously granted to the singer’s father going to longtime “care-manager” Jodi Montgomery.

But despite the change, Britney appears to be “happy” — at least that’s what her mom, Lynne Spears, appeared to say to The Daily Mail on Thursday.

When the outlet interviewed Lynne at the Los Angeles International Airport, she didn’t say much, but did give a thumbs up and said “yes, yes” when the interview asked if Britney was “happy.”

Britney and Asghari’s outing on Friday marks their first red carpet appearance since making their premiere debut back in July at the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood premiere. While the duo don’t make many public appearances, Britney has documented their relationship on Instagram pretty thoroughly.

Earlier this week, she shared a photo of the two in front of a colorful, waterfront sunset with the caption, “Great evening with @samasghari ✨” Her beau sweetly replied with a string of red heart emojis.