Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on Thursday after five years together

Britney Spears Says Her Brother Bryan Was Never Invited to Her Wedding

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Britney Spears is speaking out about her nuptials' guest list.

On Monday, the 40-year-old star revealed in a pointed Instagram post that her brother Bryan Spears, 45, was not invited to her wedding to Sam Asghari last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the lengthy message, Britney called out Bryan, telling him, "your podcast interview was so SPECIAL [eyeroll Emoji]!!! ... When asked by that incredibly kind man "why doesn't your family just let her be ??? " Your response was ... "she can't even make a dinner reservation ..."

Britney was seemingly referencing Bryan's 2020 appearance on the As NOT Seen on TV Podcast, more than a year before Britney's conservatorship ended.

"I know what she wants, but at the end of the day what is the reality of that?" Bryan said at the time of Britney wanting to get out of her conservatorship.

britney spears, bryan spears Britney and Bryan Spears | Credit: Chris Farina/getty images

Britney continued in Tuesday's post, "What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!! You were never invited to my wedding [bride Emoji] so why even respond ???"

She later added, "Psss I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations ... "

Her message comes after Bryan's girlfriend Amber Lynn Conklin said he didn't attend Britney and Asghari's wedding because his 11-year-old daughter's elementary school graduation was the same day, per multiple news outlets.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Married! All the Details

Conklin also commented underneath a different post on their page that Bryan "couldn't help the timing," adding that he "felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000 [three heart Emojis]. We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam's Marriage! [praying hands Emoji]."

Spears and Asghari, 28, said "I do" before 60 guests. The singer walked down the aisle in a custom Atelier Versace before changing outfits three more times throughout the night.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The ceremony featured a pink floral arch flanked with hanging chandeliers. Pink florals, including garden roses, peonies and hydrangeas, also dotted the aisles where guests sat in wooden benches.