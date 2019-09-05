Britney Spears Reveals New Brown Hair as Boyfriend Sam Asghari Says He Sees Marriage in the Future

Britney Spears is rocking a new hairdo!

On Wednesday the “Gimme More” singer, 37, debuted brown tresses on Instagram, revealing her sister Jamie Lynn Spears inspired the look.

“Same faces, same dress, new hair!!!!!” Spears captioned a video, which shows her smiling and sticking her tongue out.

“Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark!!!!” Spears added of the look, which is much different from her signature blonde hair.

The last time Spears opted for the darker hue was back in 2013.

Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari showed his support for the switch-up writing, “Beautiful blond or black,” in the comment section of the post.

In addition to showering Spears with compliments, Asghari revealed in an interview airing Wednesday on Entertainment Tonight that he “absolutely” sees marriage in his future with the star.

“This is something that every couple should do. That’s the whole point of a relationship — we are a family,” Asghari told ET when asked if he has plans to pop the question.

It’s been over two years since the pair were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video.

Asghari also shared that he has an “absolutely amazing” relationship with her sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, Federline.

His interview comes after news broke that Spears’ father Jamie allegedly got into an altercation with Sean.

A source told PEOPLE that Spears is “upset” with her father over the incident, explaining “Both of Britney’s boy are very well-behaved and well-mannered.”

“What happened with Jamie and Sean was very unfortunate and definitely not right,” said the source, who added that their alleged fight on Aug. 24 began after Sean “locked himself in a room” after his grandfather asked him to do something “he wasn’t interested in doing.”

Jamie, 67, “got very angry,” and according to The Blast, then broke down the door. “There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset,” says the source. “Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie.”

The singer — who now shares custody of her kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline — “can’t believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys,” added the source.

“Britney is always terrified that she will lose custody.”

A rep and a lawyer for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE. Jamie also did not respond to calls for comment.

The day after the alleged altercation, Federline, 41, filed a police report at the Ventura County Sheriff’s station with his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan. “Kevin got extremely angry when he heard what happened,” says the source. “His reaction does seem appropriate.”

According to Kaplan’s testimony as recorded in the police report, Spears’ 12-year-old son Jayden was also present during Jamie and Sean’s fight.

“Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there,” Kaplan previously told PEOPLE, adding that Federline still wants his sons to have “continuing and meaningful contact with their mother.”

Spears’ sons were also recently granted a restraining order against their grandfather that was filed by Federline and Kaplan.

Kaplan confirmed to PEOPLE earlier on Tuesday that Spears and Federline came to a new child custody arrangement last week which gives Spears 10 percent of custodial rights and Federline 90 percent. Kaplan tells PEOPLE Spears’ visits are required to be supervised.