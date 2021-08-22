Multiple sources tell PEOPLE Spears — who is currently under investigation for allegedly striking her housekeeper during a “dispute” last week — tangled with her employee over her dogs’ removal from her home

Britney Spears 'Thrilled' to Be Reunited with Dogs After Dispute with Employee Over Their Health: Sources

Britney Spears has been reunited with her dogs.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that a housekeeper for the 39-year-old singer took Spears' dogs to the veterinarian after they became concerned with the animals' wellbeing.

The animals were then reportedly removed from Spears' home, which caused her to get into an argument with her housekeeper. The employee filed a report with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department for an alleged misdemeanor battery incident, which PEOPLE previously confirmed.

A source now tells PEOPLE that the "Lucky" singer had "reunited with her dogs before the weekend" and was "thrilled" to do so.

"Her dogs are a sensitive breed that often has health issues. She has gotten clear instructions about how to care for the dogs now," the source continues, adding that the "housekeeper no longer works for her."

Another insider close to the star also tells PEOPLE: "The dogs are back and they have more help now."

Earlier this week, Capt. Eric Buschow confirmed to PEOPLE that the singer is the suspect in a battery investigation after an employee reported that Spears "struck them during a dispute" inside her home.

"Ultimately that investigation will be forwarded to the attorney's office for review. It's a minor misdemeanor battery [investigation]," Capt. Buschow told PEOPLE, adding that there were no injuries reported.

Buschow declined to "discuss the particulars" of the incident but explained that misdemeanor battery occurs when there is "physical contact" with another person.

However, a source close to Spears told PEOPLE that the report is a complete fabrication, saying that she "didn't hit anyone."

"The housekeeper was holding her phone and Britney tried to knock it out of her hands," said the insider.

Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has not commented on the occurrence.

The incident came just several days after Spears' father Jamie Spears said he would not step down as her estate conservator until "the time is right."

"Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court," Jamie's lawyer stated in a new filing. "In order to reach that result, the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears."

Britney has called for the removal of her father as estate conservator for months and has accused him of conservatorship abuse. Her attorney filed a petition asking that he be removed from his role. Britney's personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, previously said Britney's medical team expressed support for the move.

Although rejected by a judge, Rosengart also requested that a court date be moved up to consider his removal as estate conservator.

"Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further," Rosengart stated in the document. "Every day matters."