Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After 'Weekend Getaway' Celebrating Engagement to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is back on IG!

On Monday, the pop star returned to Instagram after a week off the app following a weekend trip to Palm Springs with her fiancé Sam Asghari as the two celebrated their engagement.

"Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy s— ... FIANCÉ," Spears, 39, captioned two photos of herself wearing a white blouse with yellow flowers. "I still can't believe it !!!! I couldn't stay away from the gram too long so I'm back already 💍😂🤷🏼‍♀️🤣 !!!!"

"Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions 💁🏼‍♀️😉🌹!!!!!" she added about the photos.

Early last week, Spears deleted her Instagram, sharing on Twitter that she was going to be "taking a little break" to celebrate her engagement to Asghari, 27.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that "it was her decision" to get off the app and that "nothing else should be read into it."

"She is in a great place, legally and personally," the source added at the time.

Her break from the app came just days after her boyfriend Asghari asked to marry her on Sept. 12.

"I can't f---ing believe it," she captioned an Instagram video sharing her ring.

In a follow-up post, she wrote about her engagement, "Words can't even say how shocked I am 💍 … geez although the asshole was way overdue 😜 !!!! It was definitely worth the wait."

"Yes world … that beautiful f—ing man in that picture is MINE 😍 !!!" she added of Asghari. "I'm so blessed it's insane 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!"

This will be the third marriage for Britney, who briefly wed childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004; she and ex Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, filed for divorce in 2006 after two years.