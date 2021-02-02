"If you think I should look like I'm on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain't happening," the singer said

Britney Spears Responds to Critics Slamming Her Dance Posts as 'Not Perfect': 'I'm Doing This for Fun'

Britney Spears isn't letting anyone get in the way of her love for dance.

While at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the "Toxic" singer has regularly shared videos of herself to Instagram, featuring her freely dancing to artists like Billie Eilish, JAY-Z and Justin Timberlake.

On Monday, the artist clapped back at those who have criticized her videos, explaining on Instagram that she's simply "doing this for fun" and isn't going to change the way she dances.

"I'm trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation .... but to be totally honest with you I can't stand it 😂😂😂 !!!" Spears wrote alongside a sunny selfie.

"So ... if my posts aren't perfect ... I'm doing this for fun !!!!" she continued.

The mom of two went on to share that she has no plans to stop dancing the way she does just because people think she should look a certain way.

"If you think I should look like I'm on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain't happening 💃🏼🙊😂 !!!!" she concluded the post.

Many of the singer's followers shared their support for Spears, 39, in the comments of the post.

"Don't ever apologize to us Britney!!! You are perfect!!!" one user wrote.

Another fan added, "AND THATS THAT ON THAT. YOU TELL EM SIS!"

"QUEEN OF BEING REAL ON INSTA ✨✨✨," a third user replied.

The singer's post comes nearly one week after she shared a video on Instagram grooving to JAY-Z's "Holy Grail," which features her ex Timberlake, 39.

Spears wore a cropped black turtleneck and plaid shorts as she twirled around barefoot and did some body rolls to the song in a minute-long clip.

"Danced in my black 🐢 neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!! I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME 😂💁🏼‍♀️✨💃🏼 !!!!" she wrote adding a tag to her ex-boyfriend.

"Britney with the @ tags!! 🤣 We love to see it!👏🏼," Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause commented.

This isn't the first time the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer has danced to her ex's music. Last April, Spears posted a fun video as she twirled to his song "Filthy," and it caught Timberlake's attention.