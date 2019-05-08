Britney Spears Granted New Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager Sam Lutfi

Britney Spears has been granted a new restraining order against her former manager.

On Tuesday, an attorney for the singer asked for a new restraining order against Osama “Sam” Lutfi “to prevent future harm and further psychological trauma,” according to documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast. The Blast reports the restraining order was granted on Wednesday.

Per the documents, “Mr. Lutfi has sent harassing and threatening texts and tweets to Ms. Spears’ family.” In addition to the 37-year-old pop star, the request asks that the order cover her dad Jamie, 66, mom Lynne, 63, sister Jamie Lynn, 28, and sons Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12.

Lutfi began harassing Spears and those around her shortly after the performer checked into an all-compassing wellness treatment facility last month, Spears’s attorney says in the court documents.

RELATED: Britney Spears Shares Video to ‘Stand Up’ for Herself Because Things ‘Have Gotten Out of Control’

Image zoom J. Merritt/Getty; Sam Lutfi/Twitter

“Lutfi began a new campaign of harassment against Ms. Spears and her family,” the docs read. “In the last week alone, Mr. Lutfi has made dozens of disparaging and threatening comments on social media and in interviews. He has sent threatening texts to Ms. Spears’ family, he has leaked confidential information, and is considering releasing more of Ms. Spears’ (actual and fabricated) private information. … Mr. Lutfi’s actions threaten Ms. Spears’ safety and well-being.”

According to The Blast, Lutfi’s opposition filing states he has not contacted Spears since 2009 and claims he was disparaged by the singer in an April 23 Instagram post.

While Spears was in the treatment facility, a “Free Britney” movement began on social media. Spears broke her silence on Instagram, accusing Lutfi of sharing alleged emails from her.

Spears wrote at the time: “There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment.”

The same day Spears’s team filed the restraining order request, Lutfi tweeted alluding to the filing.

“First Amendment,” Lutfi tweeted alongside an American flag emoji, later adding: “this isn’t 2008 no one believes all their lies any longer #timesUp“

First Amendment 🇺🇲 — Sam Lutfi (@SamLutfi) May 7, 2019

this isn't 2008 no one believes all their lies any longer #timesUp — Sam Lutfi (@SamLutfi) May 8, 2019

“We are disappointed in the results. We feel this is overly broad and violates Mr. Lutfi’s constitutional rights,” his attorney told The Blast following Wednesday’s hearing. “This is only temporary and we look forward to arguing the matter more fully at the hearing for a more permanent restraining order on May 28th.”

Lutfi previously worked with Spears in the 2000s. Following Spears’ 2008 health crisis, she and her family cut ties with Lutfi; Spears’s legal and personal wellbeing have been under the control of a conservatorship overseen by her dad; and Spears successfully obtained a restraining order against Lutfi in 2009.

Spears is not the only celebrity to request a restraining order against Lutfi. In December 2018, Courtney Love was also granted a temporary restraining order against him.