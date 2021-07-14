Spears was previously represented by longtime court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham, who filed a request to resign as her attorney last week

Britney Spears Has Big Win in Conservatorship Case as Judge Allows Her to Hire Own Attorney

Britney Spears is getting new representation.

During a court hearing Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny approved Spears, 39, (and her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery)'s request to hire her own lawyer in her conservatorship case following the resignation of her court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham, according to The New York Times.

Britney Spears was also granted permission to hire Mathew Rosengart — whose firm has represented the likes of Steven Spielberg, Sean Penn, Ben Affleck and Eddie Vedder.

The development comes several days after Montgomery filed a petition for the appointment of a guardian ad litem so Britney could choose her own attorney without undergoing "any additional evaluations to determine her capacity," according to court documents.

In the filing then, Montgomery and her lawyer, Lauriann Wright, said that Spears "unequivocally disagrees" with Ingham's request that his resignation goes into effect "upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel."

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Britney Spears | Credit: J. Merritt/Getty

"After 13 years of court-appointed counsel, she wants to select her own counsel," the document reads. "At the hearing on June 23, 2021, Ms. Spears addressed the Court and repeatedly expressed her desire to select her own counsel, without an additional medical evaluation."

The New York Times previously reported that Spears was in talks with former federal prosecutor and celebrity attorney Mathew Rosengart about representing her in the case.

During the late June hearing, Spears said she never knew she could file to end her conservatorship.

"I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again," she said in court June 23, going on to address Judge Penny directly. "Ma'am, I didn't know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn't know that."

"Honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated," she added. "I've done more than enough."

She also told the court directly that she wanted to be able to hire her own attorney.