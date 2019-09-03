Britney Spears 'Removed' Her Kids After Son Sean's Alleged Fight with Dad Jamie, Says K-Fed's Lawyer

Britney Spears protected her kids following her 13-year-old son Sean Preston’s alleged altercation with her father Jamie, according to her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s lawyer.

On Aug. 25, Federline and his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan filed a police report at the Ventura County Sheriff’s station against the singer’s father Jamie Spears, alleging he physically abused Sean during a visit at his home one day prior.

According to Kaplan’s testimony as recorded in the police report, Spears’ 12-year-old son Jayden was also present during Jamie and Sean’s fight. The Blast reports that Jamie allegedly “violently shook” Sean after breaking down a bedroom door to reach him.

A rep and a lawyer for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE. Jamie also did not respond to calls for comment.

“Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there,” says Kaplan, who adds that Federline still wants his ex-wife to have “continuing and meaningful contact with their mother.”

Spears’ sons were also recently granted a restraining order against their grandfather, 67, that was filed by Federline and Kaplan, according to The Blast.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Spears and Federline came to a new child custody arrangement last week which gives Spears 30 percent of custodial rights and Federline 70 percent. Kaplan tells PEOPLE Spears’ visits are required to be supervised.

Earlier this year, Spears checked into an “all-encompassing wellness treatment” center following Jamie’s “life-threatening” colon rupture last fall.

While gearing up for a return to the Las Vegas strip with her show Domination after taking wildly successful Vegas show Britney: Piece of Me on tour over the summer, Spears announced that she was taking an indefinite break from work in January to support her father.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Spears wrote in an emotional tweet, posting an old photo of her posing with both her parents, Jamie and Lynne. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.

“However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” she elaborated in a follow-up tweet. “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”

In 2008, a Los Angeles court named Jamie permanent conservator of Spears’ affairs. He was also named permanent co-conservator of her estate, along with an attorney, Andrew Wallet.