Britney Spears Surprises Fans with Release of ‘Mood Ring’ After 2016 Album Glory Went No. 1

Britney Spears is continuing to say thank you to her fans, with the release of a song that had previously only been available in Japan

You better work, Brit!

Giving her fans an extra special treat, Britney Spears announced on Thursday that she was releasing “Mood Ring (By Demand),” a song off her 2016 alum Glory that had previously only been available in Japan.

“You’ve been asking for it,” a teaser on the pop singer’s Instagram Story read, alongside the long-awaited track’s name.

"My love is a mood ring / Up and down emotions, all these mood swings / You know how to read the touch of my skin / Nothing on my body but this mood ring / You change me," Spears, 38, sings on the slow pop groove.

In celebration of the drop, which marks the first time she’s released music in four years, Spears posted a photograph of herself wearing a gold bikini in the desert while holding onto a long chain — which she had previously shared when her loyal fans helped Glory climb to the top of the charts earlier this month.

The exciting release came weeks after her 2016 album landed in the No. 1 spot on the iTunes pop charts.

"Hi guys, so today I just figured out that Glory went to No. 1 on the iTunes chart,” she said in a social media video at the time, as she thanked her fans for banding together with their #JusticeForGlory campaign.

“I have no idea what happened [but] because of you, I’m having the best day ever!” she added.

Showing her thanks, Spears went on to pay the love forward by releasing a new album cover for the 2016 release, which was taken by David LaChapelle.

“You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!!” she wrote. “Couldn’t have done it without you all 💞😘🌹✨!!!!”

However, while the singer has been giving her fans what they want, they may have to wait a bit longer for new music.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Lynn Spears said she didn’t think her sister had any plans to step back into the recording studio just yet.

“Right now, she’s quarantining in L.A. But, in general, she’s kind of just relaxing. And I think that’s good. Britney deserves that,” her sister said. “She’s worked her ass off. So if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn’t feel like it, she doesn’t have to. She’s given the world a lot. I don’t think there are plans for anything — at the moment.”