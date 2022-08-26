Britney Spears Reacts to 'Hold Me Closer' Collab with Elton John Reaching No. 1

Britney Spears and Elton John released their highly-anticipated collaboration "Hold Me Closer" on Friday, marking the former's first musical release since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November

By
Published on August 26, 2022 10:12 PM
Elton John Is Collaborating with Britney Spears on a New Version of 'Tiny Dancer,' Source Says
Britney Spears and Elton John. Photo: getty (2)

Britney Spears had "the best day ever" thanks to the success of her new song with Elton John.

On Friday, Spears, 40, and John, 75, released their collaboration "Hold Me Closer," which was an instant hit as it reached No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S. and dozens of other countries, Spears said.

She reacted to the song's success with an impromptu video on Twitter, addressing John in her best British accent.

"Hello Sir Elton John we are like No. 1 in 40 countries," she says before yelling: "Holy s—! I'm in the tub right now and I'm about to go have the best day ever and I hope you're well."

John responded to Spears' video: "Hey Britney!! Thank you for this message. You've made my day!! Hope everyone has the best day dancing to our song! #HoldMeCloser."

He also reacted to the song's popularity himself, tweeting alongside a clip of the song. "I'm thrilled with the response to #HoldMeCloser I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when @britneyspears agreed to be a part of it! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!" John wrote.

The beloved duet marks Spears' first release since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November.

"Hold Me Closer" combines the chorus of John's 1972 smash "Tiny Dancer" and verses of his 1992 hit single "The One" with a fresh, dance-pop production.

In an interview with The Guardian, John opened up about how he helped Spears make her highly-anticipated return.

He said that when producer Andrew Watt initially finished the song's remix, they were unsure about who could join him on the track. That's when John's husband David Furnish suggested Spears serve as a feature.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Makes Her Official Return to Music with Throwback Elton John Duet 'Hold Me Closer'

"He said it would be wonderful for Britney Spears to do it," John told the outlet. "I said, that's a pretty amazing idea. She hadn't done anything for so long. I'd been following what's been happening to her for a long time."

Though Spears agreed to join the track, she couldn't go to London to record it because she was on her honeymoon with new husband Sam Asghari. So instead, the "Toxic" singer recorded at Watt's studio in Los Angeles – finishing the vocals in less than two hours, per The Guardian.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She sang fantastically," John said. "Everyone was saying they don't think she can sing anymore. But I said, she was brilliant when she started so I think she can. And she did it, and I was so thrilled with what she did."

He added: "We had to get her to approve what she did. She's been away so long – there's a lot of fear there because she's been betrayed so many times and she hasn't really been in the public eye officially for so long. We've been holding her hand through the whole process, reassuring her that everything's gonna be alright."

Related Articles
Recording Artist Britney Spears and Sir Elton John attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.
Britney Spears Makes Her Official Return to Music with Throwback Elton John Duet 'Hold Me Closer'
Recording Artist Britney Spears and Sir Elton John attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.
Elton John Opens Up About Helping Britney Spears Return to Music: 'There's a Lot of Fear There'
Elton John Is Collaborating with Britney Spears on a New Version of 'Tiny Dancer
Elton John Is Collaborating with Britney Spears on a New Version of 'Tiny Dancer,' Source Confirms
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kcr/Shutterstock (9475763h) Kevin Federline Kevin Federline at Crazy Horse III, Las Vegas, USA - 24 Mar 2018
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari React to Kevin Federline's Claims That Her 2 Sons Don't Want to See Her
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (5016935f) Kevin Federline Kevin Federline hosts Fantasy Football Draft party, Crazy Horse III, Las Vegas, America - 29 Aug 2015 American Dancer, Musician And Actor KEVIN FEDERLINE Hosts His Fantasy Football Draft Party Followed By A Live DJ Set At Crazy Horse III Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas; Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears leaves the Los Angeles County Superior courthouse on March 10, 2008. The divorce between Spears and Kevin Federline and their battle for custody of their children has already cost the singer about a million dollars, Spear's lawyer Stacy Phillips said on March 10, 2008, and called on the presiding judge in the case to limit the allowance Spears has had to give Federline to pay his lawyers to 175,000 dollars, warning she was not an "open checkbook." AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Kevin Federline Says He's Supportive of Jamie Spears, Thinks He 'Saved' Daughter Britney's Life
Benny Andersson, Elton John
Watch ABBA's Benny Anderson and Elton John Perform a Mash-Up of Their Iconic '70s Hits on TikTok
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Britney Spears Sings New Version of 'Baby One More Time' After Not Singing in 'Extremely Long Time'
Britney Spears, Madonna, Paris Hilton
Britney Spears' Expected A-List Wedding Guests Include Madonna, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez: Sources
spears
Jamie Spears Denies Bugging Daughter Britney Spears' Bedroom: 'That Allegation Is False'
britney spears wedding
They're Married! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Share First Photos from Their Wedding Day
Britney Spears Instagram
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Cutest Moments Together
Paris Hilton and Britney Spears
Paris Hilton Says She's Happy Britney Spears 'Found Her Fairytale' After Sam Asghari Wedding
madonna britney spears
Madonna, Paris, Selena and Drew! All the Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding
Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears' 'Humbleness' First Attracted Him to Her: 'a Beautiful Soul'
Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears' 'Humbleness' First Attracted Him to Her: A 'Beautiful Soul'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Share More Photos from Their Fairytale Wedding
Britney Spears Sam
Britney Spears Is 'So Excited' About Wedding to Sam Asghari and 'Wants It to Be Perfect': Source