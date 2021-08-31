Britney Spears wrote that the Disney film makes her feel like she's "6 years old again"

Britney Spears Raves Over 'Adorable' Emma Stone's Cruella, Says She Watches It '3-4 Times a Week'

Britney Spears doesn't need to look out for Cruella de Vil — in fact, she's making her part of her weekly routine.

The pop star, 39, revealed on Instagram Monday that she is a massive fan of Cruella, the recent film starring Emma Stone as the 101 Dalmatians villain, and watches it several times a week.

"I watched Cruella last night … ok so I watch it at least 3 to 4 times a week … I like it ok? 😂🙄🤷🏼‍♀️" Spears wrote, adding a laughing crying emoji, an eye roll emoji and a shrugging emoji.

The "Piece of Me" singer went on to praise the Oscar-winning Stone, 32, who portrays Cruella in her early years, before the events of the popular animated films.

"Emma Stone is f—ing adorable and I feel like I'm 6 years old again watching it !!!!" Spears wrote. "The imagery and the way the story leads your imagination is so freakin cool !!!!"

To accompany her post, Spears shared an image of a cartoon woman wearing a dress made of upside-down tulips because she's "inspired by fashion at the moment," she explained.

Luckily for Spears, Stone has signed on to star in a sequel to Cruella, which debuted in theaters and on Disney+ in late May and earned more than $221 million at the worldwide box office, PEOPLE previously reported.

The sequel will also see the return of director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara.

Spears, meanwhile, has taken to Instagram in recent months to share her many thoughts and feelings as she continues her fight to end her 13-year conservatorship.

Last week, the mother of two praised her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, whom she expressed a desire to marry and build a family with in her June testimony.

"Not only has this cute a— been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook 👨🏽‍🍳!" Spears wrote alongside a selfie of the couple. "Fast & Furious franchise, don't miss out on your next star 🌟🏎️👗🤓 !!!!"

Spears' testimony in June marked the first time she spoke publicly about her conservatorship, under which she was placed in 2008 after her erratic behavior culminated in two involuntary 5150 holds in a psychiatric hospital.