Britney Spears Praises 'Really Hot' Boyfriend Sam Asghari as He Cooks a Romantic Dinner for Two

Britney Spears has nothing but love for her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

On Saturday, the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer, 37, shared an Instagram video of herself gushing over Asghari as he cooked a romantic dinner for the two.

“I can’t believe I wake up every morning to this man,” she told her 22.5 million followers, panning the camera to her boyfriend as he cooked on the stove behind them.

Just then, the 25-year-old pulled a red rose out from behind his back and handed it to Spears with a big smile.

“Not only is my boyfriend really hot, he’s probably like the best chef in the world,” she said, praising Asghari’s skills as he grilled a healthy meat and vegetables dish. “He’s showing off right now.”

The star concluded the post with the hashtag, “Belly rules the mind!!!!”

Last month, Spears and Asghari attended the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles. The appearance marked the couple’s first premiere appearance together.

The pair — who first met on the set of the pop star’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016 and made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017 — happily posed for photos together and even shared a kiss for the cameras while on the carpet.

“Our first premiere,” Spears captioned two photos of herself with the personal trainer on her Instagram, along with a star emoji.

A source previously told PEOPLE Spears — who’s been open about her crush on Brad Pitt over the years — was “excited for the movie,” which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

And despite a sparkly ring she wore on that finger, another source confirmed to PEOPLE that Spears and Asghari are not engaged.

Meanwhile, it’s been a busy summer for the couple.

Back in June, the duo enjoyed a romantic vacation in Miami and in July, the mother of two shared a video of herself on Instagram dancing poolside, captioning the post “What a fun summer👙 @samasghari.”

Asghari has also been a strong supporter of Spears throughout her turbulent year—standing by her side through her dad’s illness and her own wellness treatment.

“He works during the week and often has photo shoots, but tries to spend most weekends with Britney,” another insider previously told PEOPLE. “It’s great for Britney to spend time with Sam. He takes her out for things that she loves like shopping and restaurants. He is a great guy. He is always very sweet and protective of Britney.”