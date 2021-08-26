Britney Spears Praises Boyfriend for Supporting Her Through 'the Hardest Years of My Life'

It's been a turbulent summer for Britney Spears, but the pop star is getting through with a little help from longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Spears, 39, credited Asghari, 27, with helping her through the "hardest years" of her life as she continues her fight to end her 13-year conservatorship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a selfie with the model, the "Toxic" singer gave a shoutout to Asghari's cooking in the caption. She also hinted at his acting skills.

"Not only has this cute a------ been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook 👨🏽‍🍳!" Spears wrote. "Fast & Furious franchise, don't miss out on your next star 🌟🏎️👗🤓 !!!!"

Britney Spears Credit: Britney Spears /instagram

After testifying in June — marking the first time she had spoken publicly about her conservatorship — Spears filed a motion earlier this month requesting her father step down as the conservator of her estate. In court documents filed by Jamie Spears in response, he said he would step down "when the time is right."

Britney has accused her dad of what she called "conservatorship abuse," though he has denied her claims.

During the June hearing, Jamie appeared virtually — along with the singer's mom, Lynne — and a statement was read on Jamie's behalf after the singer spoke. "[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much," his attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen said.

britney spears and sam asghari Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Throughout the legal drama, Asghari — who Britney met on the set of her 2016 "Slumber Party" music video — has remained steadfast in support of his "lioness."

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this year.

"I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together," he said.

Indeed, Britney expressed in her June testimony her desire to marry and have kids with Asghari, but claimed that she has been blocked from doing so because of the conservatorship.

A source told PEOPLE that Asghari is on the same page as his girlfriend.