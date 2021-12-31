Britney Spears Posts 'Symbolic' Video of Birds Being Freed from Cages

The pop star's 13-year conservatorship came to an end earlier this year

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills,

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills,

Britney Spears is looking back on her life-changing year.

Spears, 40, celebrated 2021 on Thursday with a video on her Instagram account showing a truckload of birds being freed from cages and flying into the air.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"SYMBOLIC of my year this year 👗👗👗👙👙👙 !!!!!⁣," she captioned the clip.

In November, an L.A. judge terminated the conservatorship Spears had been living under after 13 years.

Days after the termination, Spears told her fans on Instagram that she was feeling "grateful" for small moments of freedom in each day, including "being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent and feel like a woman and owning a ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, [and] being able to buy candles."

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Called the Day Her Conservatorship Ended 'The Best Day of Her Life': Source

Still, the pop star insisted, "But I'm not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that's why I got out of my house. And I worked for 20 years and worked my ass off," adding, "honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !"

Since her conservatorship was terminated, Spears has spoken out about how her family treated her over the past 13 years and has claimed she was subjected to conservatorship abuse. The "Circus" singer has specifically called out her father, Jamie, who denied wrongdoing and claimed to have been acting in his daughter's best interests. Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn, and her mother, Lynne, have also denied wrongdoing.

Britney Spears Britney Spears | Credit: lester Cohen/Getty

Along with the end of her conservatorship, Spears marked another milestone this year: she also got engaged to her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The actor and personal trainer, 27, proposed to Spears in September after four years of dating.

Spears revealed the news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her new ring with the caption, "I can't f—--- believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She and Asghari celebrated Christmas Eve together earlier this week, and Asghari posted a photo of himself and Spears to Instagram Friday showing the couple posing side-by-side and smiling.