Britney Spears Says ‘After Therapy … It’s So Nice to Be Silly’

Britney Spears is letting fans know that she’s back and better than ever.

Despite having a tumultuous year, the pop singer appeared to be in good spirits in a lighthearted Instagram video she shared following a therapy session on Thursday.

“… after therapy and being too serious it’s so nice to be silly!!!!!” Spears captioned the video, which had over 2 million views as of Friday morning.

Recently, there has been no shortage of drama for the “Oops, I Did It Again” singer. Spears has been through several ups and downs with her father, who suffered a life-threatening colon rupture last fall, and their ongoing conservatorship battle.

Earlier this month, Spears was granted a new restraining order against her from manager, Osama “Sam” Lutfi, in order “to prevent future harm and further psychological trauma,” according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. And the singer has also been facing her mental health issues.

Spears checked out of the “all-encompassing wellness facility” on April 25, where she was being treated. Her boyfriend of two years, Sam Asghari, checked her out of the facility, according to sources close to the situation. However, she has been receiving out-patient therapy since leaving the facility.

Though the pop star assured fans that she was doing okay last month, a source close to the Spears family expressed concern several weeks back that the pop star isn’t in control of her emotions.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now,” the source told PEOPLE on May 16. “Everything is very up and down.”

Spears is reportedly taking medication for her mental health issues, however the insider revealed she’s still in the process of adjusting to them.

“Britney is still adjusting to medications. It’s a difficult situation for her and Lynne is in L.A. to help. Lynne wants to be more involved in Britney’s care because she is her mom,” the family source added. “If there is something more they can do for Britney, Lynne wants to make sure Britney gets that help.”

Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, echoed the same concerns and said he was unsure “if or when” the singer will return to performing live. The star was most recently performing in her Britney: Domination show for her residency at the Park Theater in Las Vegas.

“We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad’s illness,” Rudolph said. “Last summer, when she wanted to tour, she called me every day. She was excited. She hasn’t called me in months. Crickets. She clearly doesn’t want to perform now.”