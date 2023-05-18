Britney Spears Shares PDA-Filled Instagram Reel with Husband Sam Asghari

"I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband," the "Gimme More" singer posted on Instagram, Wednesday

By
Published on May 18, 2023 07:34 AM
Britney Spears Shares PDA-Filled Reel with Sam Asghari
Photo: Britney Spears Instagram

Britney Spears is sharing some sweet PDA with her husband Sam Asghari.

"I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday 🥰 !!!" Spears, 41, wrote on Instagram Wednesday, during which the "Gimme More" singer also expressed her love for flowers and news that she's "redesigning her house."

"Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed ✨✨✨ !!!" she continued.

In the outdoor montage — set to "Honest" by Justin Bieber — the Grammy winner happily smiled as she playfully flirted and kissed the Hot Seat actor, 29, underneath a grand arch of flowers.

Spears wore white low-rise shorts and a red off-the-shoulder crop top for the romantic outing, teamed with gold aviator sunglasses with pink polarized lenses. Asghari meanwhile favored a neutral khaki-colored shirt, light denim jacket and fitted off-white khaki pants.

Britney Spears Shares PDA-Filled Reel with Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Instagram

The pair were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Five years later, after getting engaged in September 2021, the couple tied the knot in Los Angeles in front of about 60 guests — including famous friends Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Drew Barrymore.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After some fan speculation in recent months that the couple's marriage has been on the rocks, Asghari's rep Brandon Cohen shut down reports in March, noting that Asghari was photographed without his wedding ring because he was filming a movie.

On Saturday, the pair enjoyed a walk in the California sunshine with Asghari sharing a reel captioned "Hike with my woman," which included a heart-eyed emoji.

Coming to his wife's defense later that day, Asghari shared another video to his Instagram Story slamming the "absolutely disgusting" ways in which people in Spears' inner circle "told her story like it was theirs." This was an apparent reference to an upcoming documentary on the pop star's controversial 13-year conservatorship, which she had terminated in 2021, and has since said made her feel "victimized."

"The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife's behalf, I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that's why I don't talk as much," said Asghari. "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting."

He continued: "How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine and then all of a sudden, after 15 years, when she's free after all [that] gaslighting and all those things that went down, now you're gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. That's also disgusting, so don't do that."

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber is seen leaving Rhode launch party at Chiltern Firehouse
Hailey Bieber Dazzles in Silver Sequins at U.K. Launch of Rhode Skincare Line
Madonna Hosts Rebel Heart Concert After Party At Marquee Nightclub
Madonna 'Sex' Book Photos to Be Auctioned 30 Years After Release
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Britney Spears Posts Clip of Sam Asghari and Friend for the 'First Time,' Says She Hasn't Filmed Sons in 4 Years
Janet Jackson at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Janet Jackson Rings in 57th Birthday in Leopard Print Dress with Great Company: 'Extra Special'
Hit Songwriter Justin Tranter on Industry Homophobia: ‘The Word Diva Gets Used a Lot’
Hit Songwriter Justin Tranter on Industry Homophobia: 'The Word Diva Gets Used a Lot' (Exclusive)
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Break Up After Less Than a Year as Rep Says They 'Remain Good Friends'
Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV) Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); John Mayer arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' "Vengeance"at Ace Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Taylor Lautner's Wife Posts Clip of Him 'Praying' to Taylor Swift's 'Dear John' After John Mayer Joke
Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere
Liam Payne Says He's Been Sober 'Over 100 Days' and Is Working on a New Album: 'I'm Super Happy'
Lauren Daigle shot by Jeremy Cowart in November ’22
Lauren Daigle Says Mental Health, Panic Attacks Informed New Album: 'My Whole World Fell Apart' (Exclusive)
Sting Requires PR approval Contact the below for usage Henry Oliver credit: Eric Ryan Anderson
Sting Tells Stories Behind Hits, from Prostitutes ('Roxanne') to Bond ('Every Breath You Take') (Exclusive)
Taylor Lautner arriving at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11 (8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Photo by Dillon Sherlock/CBS via Getty Images); Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); John Mayer attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on September 21, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Taylor Lautner Reacts to Taylor Swift's Upcoming 'Speak Now' Re-Release: 'I Feel Safe — Praying for John'
Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala
Who Is Ludacris' Wife? All About Eudoxie Bridges
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsMHCEvRz_F/?hl=en. Miley Cyrus Jaded music video. Miley Cyrus/Instagram
Miley Cyrus Goes Topless in 'Jaded' Video — See Why Fans Think She References Past Songs About Liam Hemsworth
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Simon/Shutterstock (13768779q) Alabama Luella Barker DD Osama in concert, Roxy, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Feb 2023
Alabama Barker Steps into the Music World as She Teases Debut Rap Song on TikTok: 'Get to Know Me'
Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie's Death amid Trust Battle
Priscilla Presley Says 'Our Family Is Stronger' After Settling Lisa Marie Case with Riley Keough (Exclusive)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)
Taylor Swift Defended Fan Mid-Performance After Security Guard Reached over Barricade: See New Video Footage