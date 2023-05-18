Britney Spears Shares PDA-Filled Instagram Reel with Husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is sharing some sweet PDA with her husband Sam Asghari.

"I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday 🥰 !!!" Spears, 41, wrote on Instagram Wednesday, during which the "Gimme More" singer also expressed her love for flowers and news that she's "redesigning her house."

"Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed ✨✨✨ !!!" she continued.

In the outdoor montage — set to "Honest" by Justin Bieber — the Grammy winner happily smiled as she playfully flirted and kissed the Hot Seat actor, 29, underneath a grand arch of flowers.

Spears wore white low-rise shorts and a red off-the-shoulder crop top for the romantic outing, teamed with gold aviator sunglasses with pink polarized lenses. Asghari meanwhile favored a neutral khaki-colored shirt, light denim jacket and fitted off-white khaki pants.

Britney Spears Instagram

The pair were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Five years later, after getting engaged in September 2021, the couple tied the knot in Los Angeles in front of about 60 guests — including famous friends Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Drew Barrymore.

After some fan speculation in recent months that the couple's marriage has been on the rocks, Asghari's rep Brandon Cohen shut down reports in March, noting that Asghari was photographed without his wedding ring because he was filming a movie.

On Saturday, the pair enjoyed a walk in the California sunshine with Asghari sharing a reel captioned "Hike with my woman," which included a heart-eyed emoji.

Coming to his wife's defense later that day, Asghari shared another video to his Instagram Story slamming the "absolutely disgusting" ways in which people in Spears' inner circle "told her story like it was theirs." This was an apparent reference to an upcoming documentary on the pop star's controversial 13-year conservatorship, which she had terminated in 2021, and has since said made her feel "victimized."

"The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife's behalf, I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that's why I don't talk as much," said Asghari. "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting."

He continued: "How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine and then all of a sudden, after 15 years, when she's free after all [that] gaslighting and all those things that went down, now you're gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. That's also disgusting, so don't do that."