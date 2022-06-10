Watch Britney Spears Sing 'Vogue' with Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and More at Wedding

Spears also sang "Stars Are Blind" with Paris Hilton and danced to "Toxic" alongside Madonna and Gomez at her star-studded wedding reception on Thursday

Britney Spears and her A-list guests were more than ready to strike a pose at her wedding reception!

Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace all joined the bride in a sweet moment that saw the star-studded group sing a verse of "Vogue," Madonna's 1990 classic, together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The ladies grooved together during the song — with Spears still in her wedding dress! — as Madonna held up a drink at the end in celebration.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Following an intimate ceremony, for which Spears, 40, wore a Versace gown and walked herself down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love with You," according to sources, the pop star and her guests partied the night away until around 11:30 p.m.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Guests at the reception were treated to a performance of Paris' 2005 hit "Stars Are Blind" by the 41-year-old former Simple Life star and Spears, who've been friends since they were both young stars in the spotlight in the early 2000s.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Sam Asghari, Britney Spears, and Selena Gomez | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

"Stars Are Blind" wasn't the only song by an attendee to play at the reception, as Spears danced to one of her own signature hits, "Toxic," with Madonna, 63, and Gomez, 29.

Elsewhere during the party, Spears and Madonna cheekily locked lips in an homage to their iconic onstage kiss from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards — though Christina Aguilera wasn't present to fully recreate the memorable pop culture moment.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Madonna and Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Longtime friends Spears and Madonna, who collaborated on the 2003 hit "Me Against the Music," also shared a sweet hug on the dance floor during the reception. A barefoot Spears looked elated to see the legendary "Like a Prayer" singer, who wore a rainbow-hued dress for the occasion.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Madonna and Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Photos from the event see Spears, who changed outfits multiple times throughout the evening, dancing alongside a smiling Barrymore — wearing a brown, flowing gown — and Gomez, who all appear delighted to be together in celebration of the newlywed couple.

Gomez seems to have had a great time supporting Spears on her big day, as other photos find the "Rare" singer smiling and clapping alongside her and Asghari — and Elgort can be spotted in the background.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Selena Gomez, Britney Spears, Sam Asghari and Ansel Elgort | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Another snap sees Gomez, donning a strapless blue jumpsuit, smiling and dancing on her own and pointing across the dance floor as flower petals fill the air like confetti.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Selena Gomez | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Spears' older brother Bryan, 45, was reportedly in attendance at the wedding. Her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, were not present, nor were any other members of her family, including dad Jamie, mom Lynn and sister Jamie Lynn.

"[Preston and Jayden] are happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together," Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline's attorney, told PEOPLE. "It's their night and they didn't want to take away from them."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Sam Asghari and Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Ahead of the festivities, a source told PEOPLE that Spears has long been ready to tie the knot with Asghari.

"Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November," the insider said. "She has enjoyed the planning, but also felt stressed about it."