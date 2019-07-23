Britney Spears Is Not Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari Despite Speculation: Source

Not so fast!

After making her red carpet debut on Tuesday with boyfriend Sam Asghari, Britney Spears sparked engagement buzz with her choice of jewelry: a sparkly ring on her ring finger.

Despite the speculation, a source tells PEOPLE the singer, 37, is not engaged.

Spears and Asghari made their surprise appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, where the superstar arrived arm-in-arm with her 25-year-old beau.

The couple — who first met on the set of the pop star’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016 — posed for photos together on the carpet and even shared a kiss for the cameras.

“Our first premiere,” Spears captioned two photos of herself with the personal trainer on her Instagram, along with a star emoji.

A source previously told PEOPLE Spears — who’s been open about her crush on Brad Pitt over the years — was “excited for the movie,” which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

Last month, Spears and Asghari jetted to Miami for a beach getaway. The couple lounged on a yacht and also spent time riding jet skis.

“He works during the week and often has photo shoots, but tries to spend most weekends with Britney. It’s great for Britney to spend time with Sam,” another insider previously told PEOPLE. “He takes her out for things that she loves like shopping and restaurants. He is a great guy. He is always very sweet and protective of Britney.”