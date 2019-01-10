Britney Spears' Next Album 'on Hold' After Dad's Life-Threatening Health Crisis: Manager

Britney Spears‘s “indefinite work hiatus” to focus on father Jamie’s health has pushed the release of her next album.

In a statement, the pop star’s manager, Larry Rudolph, told PEOPLE: “Everything is on hold right now until Jamie is better. But once he is, she will resume working on the album with Justin [Tranter]. Right now, she’s taking some time off to deal with these family issues.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As Variety first reported, songwriter-producer Justin Tranter serves as executive producer on Spears’s upcoming tenth LP; Tranter previously collaborated with Spears on her 2016 album Glory, cowriting five songs: “Invitation,” “Do You Wanna Come Over?,” “Slumber Party,” “Just Like Me” and bonus track “Better.”

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Thanks Fans for Their Support After Her Dad’s ‘Life-Threatening’ Health Crisis

Last week, Spears, 37, announced she would be putting her career — including her “Britney: Domination” Las Vegas residency — on pause, revealing her dad, 66, underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured colon in November.

“Two months ago, Mr. Jamie Spears became seriously ill and was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. His colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery. Mr. Spears spent the next 28 days in the hospital under the care of the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital, who the Spears family credits with saving his life. After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery,” Spears’s team said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Britney Spears; Jamie Spears Kevin Mazur/WireImage; VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Spears added in the statement: “I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”