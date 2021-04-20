Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Objects to Jamie's 'Substantively Improper' $890,000 Attorney Fees

The document claims that Holland & Knight — Jamie Spears' law firm — did not perform "in good faith [and] for benefit" of Spears and "directly contrary to her wish for privacy"

Lynne Spears does not agree with Jamie Spears' attorney fees in the conservatorship case for their daughter Britney.

In a court document filed Monday and obtained by PEOPLE, the popstar's mother Lynne, 65, objected to the four months' fee of $890,000 from Jamie's law firm Holland & Knight, stating that several of the fees requested by Jamie's attorneys were both "procedurally and substantively improper."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the document, Lynne claimed that the firm requested compensation for services not "performed in good faith for the benefit" of Britney, 39. Lynne also asked that the court review the attorney costs and that a portion of them — at least $224,000 related to the law firm's communication with the press — be "immediately repaid" to Spears' estate.

The document alleged that some of the firm's "unnecessary" work "largely constituted a 'national media tour' orchestrated by H&K to promote [Jamie's attorney] Ms. [Vivian Lee] Thoreen and/or to combat media coverage that cast Mr. Spears in a negative light."

Jamie's attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears' Lawyer Asks Court to Appoint Jodi Montgomery as Her Permanent Conservator

"[Lynne] vehemently objects to the inclusion of services related to 'Media Matters:' the national media tour that Mr. Spears' counsel has embarked upon," the document read, adding that the work is "directly contrary to [Britney's] wish for privacy."

"The Conservatee's life has been under a media microscope, and the last thing she wishes, desires, or derives any benefit from is her Conservator's attorney spending [her] money to promote herself in the same media that scrutinizes everything that happens to [Britney]," the document continued.

Lynne also claimed that the number of hours logged was "utterly excessive for the litigation-related services" the firm completed. According to the filing, the firm's cost request is over $200,000 more than "all of the other law firms combined, "largely for similar work done."

Britney Spears Britney Spears | Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Later in the document, Lynne states that the firm requested fee payment for 628 hours of work, although only 385 hours had been approved beforehand.

Lynne's filing is the latest court development in Spears' conservatorship and comes almost a month after Britney's lawyer asked the court to appoint Jodi Montgomery as her permanent conservator, in place of her father.

It also comes two days after Britney shared an update for her fans, stating she was "taking a break" to enjoy herself.

"Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children," said Britney, who has two sons, Jayden James , 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.