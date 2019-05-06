Britney Spears' Mother Files Notice to Be Informed of Singer's Conservatorship Matters

Britney Spears‘ mother Lynne has filed a legal motion to be kept informed of all matters pertaining to the singer’s conservatorship.

According to a request filed on Monday and obtained by PEOPLE, Lynne is asking to receive notice of “all matters which special notice may be requested.”

In 2008, a Los Angeles court named Britney’s father, Jamie, permanent conservator of Britney’s affairs. He was also named permanent co-conservator of her estate, along with an attorney, Andrew Wallet. Wallet resigned his role in March, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The Blast, who first broke the news of the filing, report that Jamie and Lynne have discussed her recent decision to take a more proactive role in Britney’s conservatorship. Rather than receiving information and updates on Britney through Jamie, Lynne seeks to receive details directly from the court.

“There’s no battle between Jamie and Lynne,” a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE. “Lynne has always been filled in by Jamie and is now just making it official.”

Adds a Spears family source, “Britney is still adjusting to medications. It’s a difficult situation for her and Lynne is in L.A. to help. Lynne wants to be more involved in Britney’s care because she is her mom. If there is something more they can do for Britney, Lynne wants to make sure Britney gets that help.”

To date, Lynne has not made an attempt to be named as a co-conservator alongside her former husband, who continues to recover from a potentially lethal colon rupture last fall.

A conservatorship status hearing is scheduled for this Friday, May 10.

On April 25, Britney, 37, checked out of the “all-encompassing wellness facility” where she was being treated. A source previously told PEOPLE that Sam Asghari, her boyfriend of two years, picked her up and drove her home.

“Britney is back at home and is very happy about it,” a Spears family insider told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the pop star would be spending her first weekend home with her sons, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12, as well as her boyfriend.

While she was still checked into the facility last month, Britney revealed she’d lost five lbs. amid her ongoing treatment.

“Who knew stress would be a great weight loss? Yay for me,” she quipped during a workout video.

Prior to checking out of the facility, Britney also went on to assure her fans that she was doing okay.

“My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal,” she added. “Don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

Referencing the #FreeBritney movement, the “Piece of Me” singer went into further detail about her situation in the caption writing, “I wanted to say hi because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!!”

“Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things — crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me,” she continued.

She also praised her fans for their overwhelming support.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” she wrote. “If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

A source close to Britney previously told PEOPLE the singer made the decision to get help all on her own.

“She recognized she needed to focus on her own health and sought treatment,” the source said. “No one forced her to go.”

The medicine Britney was previously taking had lost some efficacy over time, PEOPLE learned. As doctors weaned her off the old medicine cocktail and created a new, tweaked regimen, the adjustment period was challenging.

On April 3, the mother of two alluded to taking some time off when she posted an empowering quote — “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit” — to her Instagram, along with the caption: “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time’ :).”