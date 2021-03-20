Britney Spears recently said she has been "enjoying the basics" of life while she is away from the stage

Britney Spears Says Mom Lynne Wants Her to Sing 'Again' as She Shares Throwback Performance Video

Britney Spears is taking a trip down memory lane.

On Friday, the 39-year-old singer shared a throwback video of herself singing The Jet's song, "You Got It All." In the caption of her Instagram post, Spears wrote that her mother, Lynne Spears, sent her the clip to remind her of her vocal abilities.

"Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing 🎶😂🙈🎤," the pop star wrote. "She said 'You never sing anymore … you need to again!!!!' "

"I've actually never watched this performance … it's definitely from a while ago !!!!," the pop star added. "It's from one of the first trips I took alone ... mostly I just remember saying 'WOW Singapore' 🇸🇬😍!!!!!"

In the comments section of her post, several fans echoed Lynne's sentiments and sent warm wishes the Grammy winner's way as well. "An actual real life angel wtf," one user wrote as another added, "We love to hear you sing Brit! 👏❤️."

"Yes you absolutely CAN SING! You're a ridiculously talented woman!! ❤️," one other fan chimed in.

Elle King also shared her own positive message, adding, "SING FOR US BRIT! We love you so much."

Spears' latest social media post comes after she similarly shared a different throwback clip of herself performing on Instagram earlier this year.

Posting a 2017 clip of herself performing her hit song "Toxic," Spears reflected on her past performing days and assured her loyal legion of fans that she has recently been "enjoying the basics" of life while she is away from the stage.

"I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person," the mom of two wrote at the time. "I love simply enjoying the basics of every day [sic] life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!!"

"We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!!" she added. "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!!"