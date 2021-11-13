Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Shares Post About 'Freedom' After Britney's Conservatorship Is Terminated

Lynne Spears is speaking out after her daughter Britney's longstanding conservatorship was terminated.

Lynne, 66, appeared to allude to her daughter's legal situation on Friday with an Instagram story that featured a Bible verse about freedom.

"Where the spirit of the lord is, there is freedom," it read, atop a photo of a woman looking to the sky and her arms outstretched on a beach.

Britney's longstanding conservatorship was terminated on Friday by Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny, nearly two months after dad Jamie was suspended as conservator of her estate.

"The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required," Judge Penny said in court Friday afternoon.

The message of support from Lynne for Britney, 39, comes the same week the "Toxic" singer claimed Lynne "secretly ruined my life" in an Instagram post she later deleted.

"Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back," she wrote.

In the post, Britney called out both her mother and her former manager Lou Taylor, writing, "So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f— yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did."

Lynne and Taylor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The scathing message came one day after Lynne requested more than $650,000 in attorney-related fees, asking that her legal team be paid by Britney's estate for their involvement in her conservatorship case.

In the court filing for fees, Lynne's attorneys claimed that she reached out to them to "help Britney free herself from what she saw as a very controlling existence," and that she engaged in "researching and vetting appropriate qualified expert doctors" for her daughter in 2019. They also noted that she advocated for Jamie's removal from the conservatorship.

The filing also claimed that Britney "enthusiastically agreed" that Lynne should join the conservatorship as an interested party, and "asked her mother to join in the case in any capacity that would help to end her nightmare and the crisis she was enduring."

A source told PEOPLE in July that Britney "begged" Lynne for help in ending the conservatorship.