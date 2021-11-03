Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Requests $650,000 in Attorney Fees as Singer Slams Her on Instagram

As Britney Spears' conservatorship inches closer to an end, her mother Lynne is requesting more than $650,000 in attorney-related fees.

In a petition for payments filed on Monday, Lynne, 66, requested that her attorneys be paid for by Britney's estate for their involvement in her conservatorship case. The request comes as Britney, 39, slammed her mother Tuesday evening in a since-deleted post.

"Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!" Britney wrote on Instagram. "I will never get those years back."

She added, "She secretly ruined my life."

Lynne Spears, Britney Spears, Jamie Spears

Calling out both her mother and her former manager Lou Taylor in the post, she wrote, "So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f— yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did."

Lynne and Taylor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the court filing for fees Monday, Lynne's attorneys claimed that the popstar's mother reached out to them to "help Britney free herself from what she saw as a very controlling existence." They also state that they engaged in "researching and vetting appropriate qualified expert doctors" for Britney in May 2019 and later said they advocated for Jamie's removal from the conservatorship.

"Lynne discussed joining the conservatorship as an interested party extensively with Britney and Britney enthusiastically agreed, and indeed asked her mother to join in the case in any capacity that would help to end her nightmare and the crisis she was enduring," the document read.

As for the breakdown of fees, Lynne's attorneys at Jones Swanson stated that their fees amounted to $840,000, but were "willing to apply a 40% discount" and ask for $504,000. The other fees would correspond to attorneys at Ginzburg & Bronshteyn, which requested $146,548 in fees.

The attorney fees are set to be discussed during a Dec. 8 court hearing, following the Nov. 12 hearing where Judge Brenda Penny will decide whether or not to terminate Britney's conservatorship.

In court documents submitted by Jamie's attorney Alex Weingarten Monday, the father of the pop star requested that her conservatorship be "immediately terminated."

"Britney's recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the Conservatorship is contrary to her desires," the document read. Therefore, "Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing."

Weingarten adds that Jamie's request is "unconditional" and he "does not make this request subject to a demand for releases or compensation."

"Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her," Weingarten writes. "For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship."