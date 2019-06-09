Fun in the Sun! Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Enjoy Miami Vacation Hand-in-Hand

Britney Spears is enjoying the warm weather with help from boyfriend Sam Asghari.

On Saturday, the two lovebirds were seen smiling and having fun together while hanging out in Miami together. In addition, Spears and Asghari were spotted riding jet skis and enjoying time on a yacht.

Showing off her fit frame, the 37-year-old pop star wore a pink bikini top, which she paired with black bottoms. Meanwhile, Asghari, 25, wore a pair of board shorts.

Although the pair have yet to share any photos on social media from their day in the sun just yet, Asghari did post a photograph of himself wearing his swimsuit while standing on a balcony overlooking the beach.

As Spears continues to focus on her health after leaving a facility for “all-encompassing wellness treatment,” the star has been spending plenty of time with Asghari.

Just last week, Spears shared a photo of the pair standing side-by-side in front of a pond. as they took a break from riding around the star’s neighborhood.

“I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood,” Spears, who shared that she had recently gotten a “new bike, wrote. “It feels like a piece of heaven!!!”

“It’s great for Britney to spend time with Sam. He takes her out for things that she loves like shopping and restaurants,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “He is a great guy. He is always very sweet and protective of Britney.”

In addition to spending time together throughout the last few months, Spears has received plenty of support from her boyfriend online.

After news that Spears had decided to seek treatment became public, Asghari shared a sweet note on Instagram. “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit,” read the panel of text, regrammed from Spears herself.

He captioned the image with the words: “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am.”

Asghari would go on to applaud Spears for her strength in a touching Mother’s Day post.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there doing the toughest job in the world! #tbt,” he captioned a photo of the pair cuddling up together.