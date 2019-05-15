Britney Spears' Manager Larry Rudolph Says the Pop Star May 'Never' Work Again: Report

Britney Spears‘ manager has addressed her health amid her indefinite work hiatus.

The pop star’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph gave TMZ an update on Spears, 37, who canceled her anticipated Las Vegas residency in January before seeking treatment at an all-encompassing wellness facility, which she left in April after a month.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” Rudolph told TMZ.

As PEOPLE previously reported, Spears’s medication had lost some efficacy over time; she took a break from work and sought treatment as she struggled to cope after her father Jamie suffered a life-threatening colon rupture last fall.

Image zoom Larry Ruldoph; Britney Spears. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; JB Lacroix/WireImage

“It was the perfect storm. We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad’s illness,” Rudolph confirmed to TMZ.

On Wednesday, The Blast reported that the judge in Spears’s conservatorship ordered a probate court investigator to look into Spears’s case, including her team. There will be a report filed prior to Spears’s next hearing on Sept. 18.

Rudolph, 55, said that he has noticed a shift in Spears’s desire to work over the past year: “Last summer, when she wanted to tour, she called me every day. She was excited. She hasn’t called me in months. Crickets. She clearly doesn’t want to perform now.”

And the manager added he’s not sure when — or if — Spears will be ready to perform again.

Image zoom Britney Spears Kevin Mazur/BCU18/Getty

“I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again,” he said. “I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

Rudolph and a rep for Spears did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Since Spears left treatment, her mother Lynne filed a legal motion to be kept informed of all matters pertaining to the singer’s conservatorship.

“Britney is still adjusting to medications. It’s a difficult situation for her and Lynne is in L.A. to help. Lynne wants to be more involved in Britney’s care because she is her mom,” a Spears family source told PEOPLE last week. “If there is something more they can do for Britney, Lynne wants to make sure Britney gets that help.”