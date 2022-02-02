Britney Spears Enjoys Lunch Date with Lawyer Mathew Rosengart: 'This Man Turned My Life Around'

Britney Spears is expressing her gratitude for a key player in the termination of her 13-year conservatorship.

On Wednesday, the pop star shared a photo from a recent lunch outing with her attorney Mathew Rosengart.

"This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead !!!!" the "Toxic" singer, 40, began her caption. "We accidentally matched for lunch !!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always!!!!!!"

She continued, "Pssss Mathew Rosengart … I simply adore you !!!!"

On Nov. 12, Britney's conservatorship of 13 years was terminated. After the hearing, Rosengart spoke to reporters gathered outside the courthouse and called it a "monumental day" for the star.

"What's next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It's up to Britney," he said. "Britney, as of today, is a free woman."

Since the termination, another court hearing was held last month to discuss her estate and her father Jamie's request for her to continue paying his legal fees after the termination. A decision was not made regarding the fees, but Britney's estate was transferred to her and is now managed by Miller Kaplan, with previous temporary conservator John Zabel no longer in place.

One day before the hearing, the New York Times published an article with allegations Britney made against her father, 69. Alex M. Weingarten, Jamie's lawyer, then tangled with Rosengart during the hearing and accused him of planting the story with the Times, calling her accusations "nonsense."

"Virtually everything that is alleged is ... fake or taken out of context," said Weingarten, referring to Britney's claims that Jamie bugged her bedroom, tapped her phone and tried to obtain private therapy reports. Weingarten added that there is "sealed" information about Britney's case that would "demonstrate that there is no evidence to these allegations."

Rosengart hit back, telling the court that he feels "compelled to respond to these false statements [and] lies."

Weingarten later asked the judge to file a motion to unseal Britney's health records, saying that the "public has the right to know" more context.

Though no decision was made regarding the allegations, the next hearing is scheduled for July 27 and is expected to further address the legal fees and Britney's claims against Jamie.

Since the hearing, a source told PEOPLE the singer's fiancé Sam Asghari is trying to help her look past the ongoing family drama.

"There is just so much hate towards her family. All she wanted was to move on from the conservatorship and be happy," the source said. "But Britney is still very hurt. Jamie Lynn's book has been a huge trigger for her."

The source added, "Sam likes to keep things positive. He is trying his best to distract her from all the drama. He is trying to help her move on from all the hate."

Last week, Britney shared photos from her Hawaiian vacation with Asghari, 27.