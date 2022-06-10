They're Married! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Share First Photos from Their Wedding Day

The couple announced their engagement last September, two months before the pop stars' conservatorship was terminated in November

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are offering a first glimpse into their wedding day.

The day after PEOPLE confirmed the couple tied the knot on Thursday evening, the pop star, 40, and the actor-model, 28, released photos of their ceremony.

Spears wore a gown by famed fashion house Versace and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," according to sources.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Sam Asghari and Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

"Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," an insider tells PEOPLE. "She cried happy tears at some moments."

The insider added that the "Toxic" singer kept the same hair and makeup look throughout the evening, but changed her outfit three times. During the reception, she also tore up the dance floor with Madonna.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Madonna and Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

A second source tells PEOPLE that the party wrapped by 11:30 p.m., and the newlyweds were whisked away in a white Rolls Royce with a classic "Just Married" sign on the back.

"It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning," the source says. "She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding The atmosphere | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Ahead of the ceremony, the source had revealed Spears had been envisioning her wedding day for nearly nine months.

"Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November," the insider said. "It's a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Before the wedding, Kevin Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan confirmed to PEOPLE that his and Spears' two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would not be in attendance.

"They're happy for their mom, and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together," Kaplan said. "It's their night, and they didn't want to take away from them."

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement last September, two months before the singer's conservatorship was terminated in November. At the time, Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen told PEOPLE he is "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding The invitations | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

In a recent interview with GQ, Asghari said that he sought help from his sisters and a friend while shopping for an engagement ring, as he didn't want anything "super big and super celebrity."

"I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn't a big jeweler," he said. "It was a big company, but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it. So I designed a really beautiful ring. It's a princess cut, for a real life princess."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Sam Asghari | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Asghari said Spears was shocked by the proposal, and although he wanted to get permission from Jayden and Sean and family, he did not, as he did not tell anyone his proposal plan in advance.

"I didn't want anybody to know and anybody to interfere in any way whatsoever so it was between me and her," he said.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Selena Gomez, Britney Spears, Sam Asghari and Ansel Elgort | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

In his GQ interview, Asghari also recalled meeting Spears for the first time on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.

"It was the humbleness that attracted me," he said. "She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."

While the two quickly hit it off at the shoot, Spears revealed in a radio interview in 2017 that it took nearly "five months" for them to reconnect afterward.

"I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him," she said about digging up his phone number. "He's just a really fun, funny person."

Since then, Asghari has been Spears' "rock," a source told PEOPLE in June 2021. "He makes sure that she eats well and works out. She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too but is around as much as he can."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding The rings | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

In February, the couple welcomed their Australian Shepherd puppy Sawyer. "Geez .... can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second !!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram at the time.

Then, in May, Spears gave fans a peek at her wedding-day look while introducing her new cat Wendy.

"Introducing Wendy 🐈 !!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!" Spears wrote alongside a snapshot of the feline sitting atop white tulle fabric.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

That same day, Asghari revealed in an Instagram Story that "the big day has been set," seemingly in reference to their wedding.

Later in May, Spears and Asghari announced in a joint Instagram post that they had "lost" their baby. Spears first said she was pregnant in April.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they wrote in the post. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."