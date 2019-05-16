Britney Spears' Manager Larry Rudolph Clarifies Comments Saying Superstar May 'Never' Work Again

Britney Spears is currently taking a break from the spotlight, but that doesn’t mean the singer will never be back on a stage.

One day after the star’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph told TMZ Spears, 37, may “possibly never” perform again, Rudolph clarified his comments in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes to TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again. That’s not what I said,” says Rudolph, 55. “I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn’t called me in months to talk about doing anything so I’m not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It’s that simple.”

In the statement, which was first obtained by Billboard, Rudolph also underscores that his role in Spears’ life is to be her manager: “She calls me if and when she wants to work. Other than that I’m not involved in anything else. Not the conservatorship, not her medical treatment, not her kids. Nothing else.”

Image zoom Larry Rudolph and Britney Spears Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; JB Lacroix/WireImage

In January, Spears — who is mom to Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12 (with ex Kevin Federline) — canceled her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency before seeking treatment at an all-encompassing wellness facility, which she left in April after a month.

RELATED: Britney Spears Appears Alongside Mother at Conservatorship Hearing as Media Requested to Leave Court

As PEOPLE previously reported, Spears’s medication had lost some efficacy over time; she took a break from work and sought treatment as she struggled to cope after her father Jamie suffered a life-threatening colon rupture last fall.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” Rudolph told TMZ on Wednesday. “It was the perfect storm. We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad’s illness.”

On Wednesday, The Blast reported that the judge in Spears’s conservatorship ordered a probate court investigator to look into her case, including her team. There will be a report filed prior to Spears’s next hearing on Sept. 18.

Image zoom Britney Spears J. Merritt/Getty Images

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Manager Larry Rudolph Says the Pop Star May ‘Never’ Work Again: Report

“I don’t want her to work again ’til she’s ready physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again,” Rudolph told TMZ. “I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”

Since Spears left treatment, her mother Lynne filed a legal motion to be kept informed of all matters pertaining to the singer’s conservatorship. Lynne was also present at a conservatorship hearing last Friday when a judge ordered a 730 evaluation.

It is unclear whether the examination — which is often used to assess custodial parents’ fitness in divorce cases — relates to Jamie and Lynne’s involvement in Spears’s life or to some other matter.

“Britney is still adjusting to medications. It’s a difficult situation for her and Lynne is in L.A. to help. Lynne wants to be more involved in Britney’s care because she is her mom,” a Spears family source told PEOPLE last week. “If there is something more they can do for Britney, Lynne wants to make sure Britney gets that help.”