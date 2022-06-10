Madonna and Britney spears locked lips at the "Lucky" singer's wedding to Sam Asghari, recreating their unforgettable kiss from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards

Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Their Iconic MTV VMAs Kiss 19 Years Later at Spears' Wedding

The pair — who famously locked lips during a performance at the 2003 event, alongside Christina Aguilera — shared a smooch again on Thursday at Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari.

Seemingly taken during the reception, the sweet photo sees the two women leaning in, with Spears in a short red minidress and Madonna, 63, rocking a rainbow frock.

Donatella Versace — who created Spears' wedding dress — and the singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, were also seen entering the wedding venue Thursday in Los Angeles.

Madonna and Spears are longtime friends, and even collaborated on their 2003 hit "Me Against the Music."

Of their VMAs open-mouthed kiss, Spears told CNN back in 2003, "I didn't know it was going to be that long and everything," adding, "I've never kissed a woman before."

And did she think that the time that she would do it again? "No, I would not do it," she reportedly said before clarifying, "Maybe with Madonna."

Back in July 2018, Spears said onstage during a sold-out show of her Piece of Me tour at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C., "The last time I was on this stage, I kissed a girl — her name was Madonna!"

A source told PEOPLE that Spears was overjoyed to finally wed Asghari during the ceremony, in which she "walked herself down the aisle" and "cried happy tears at some moments."

The insider added that the "Toxic" singer kept the same hair and makeup look throughout the evening, but changed her outfit three times. During the reception, she and the "Material Girl" icon also tore up the dance floor together!

A second source told PEOPLE that the party wrapped by 11:30 p.m., and the newlyweds were whisked away in a white Rolls Royce with a classic "Just Married" sign on the back.