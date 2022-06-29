Britney Spears joked that moving into a new house and getting married at the same time was "not the smartest thing to do"

Britney Spears 'Loves Her New House,' Says Source: 'She Wanted a Fresh Start with Sam'

Britney Spears is ready for new beginnings with Sam Asghari.

The pop star, 40, recently moved in to a new house in the Los Angeles area with her new husband, 28, and is more than happy with the property, a source close to Spears tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"Britney loves her new house. She picked it out with Sam," the insider says. "She wanted a fresh start with Sam. It's been very important to her to have a home that she picked up without having to ask for approval from [dad Jamie Spears]."

Spears' longtime conservatorship, which placed her under the control of her father, was terminated in November, and on June 9, the "Toxic" singer celebrated her independence by marrying Asghari, whom she'd been dating since 2016.

The star is "very happy" to be married to the actor and fitness trainer, and is still on cloud nine after her star-studded wedding, which took place at her old property in L.A.

"She still can't believe she is married," the source says. "She enjoys it very much and loves calling Sam her husband."

Despite the busy schedule, Spears seems to be enjoying her time, and wrote on Instagram on June 22 that "change is so great."

In the post, which accompanied a pair of bikini selfies, the star happily declared she'd gotten a new haircut, and joked that moving to her new house so soon after her wedding was a questionable decision.

"Haven't been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 … oh well it's coming together," she wrote.

Spears went on to say she continued to be surprised each time she awoke to brand-new everything, like the pool, the kitchen and the bed.

"I think I'm in shock !!! Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven 🐷🐷🐷 !!!" she wrote.

While the newlyweds have yet to take their honeymoon, which the source says will happen next year, they did slip away to Las Vegas on June 24 for some quality time in Sin City.