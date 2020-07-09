Britney Spears Reveals She Loves Chili Dogs, Turks & Caicos — and Her Song 'Toxic'

Britney Spears is revealing a few of her favorite things.

The pop star, 38, answered fan questions in an Instagram video Wednesday evening, sharing her favorite song, vacation spot and food.

"Okay so a lot of my followers have been asking a lot of questions through my comments. I listened and so now I'm going to answer all of your questions," the "Oops!… I Did It Again" singer began in the video.

"My favorite song is 'Toxic' that I have done,” Spears said, referencing her 2003 hit. "And I have no idea what my favorite song in the whole world is."

"My favorite place to visit is Hawaii and Turks and Caicos," she continued. "Turks and Caicos is a little bit more jungle-y and more tropical. There's not that many people there, it's a small island. And it basically has the cleanest food, the most beautiful ocean. The spa is amazing, and it's my favorite place to visit."

As for Spears' favorite food? "Chili hot dog," she said, laughing at the camera.

If she could have three wishes, they would be "for love, Happiness and a world's supply of designer clothes,” Spears concluded in the video, which was captioned "Psss can you imagine a world supply of designer clothes 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳☺️ !!!!!!!!"

The singer has been posting regular updates on social media throughout the current coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, she shared a video to her Instagram page featuring her doing yoga on the beach.

"I am missing this !!!!! There is nothing like yoga 🧘‍♀️ on the beach .... just the sound of the waves 🌊 makes me so serene !!!!!" she captioned the video. "You should try it if you are able to safely …. we as people are all filled with so much anxiety ….. taking a moment to breathe truly helps …. just know we are all in this together !!!!"