"I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime," Britney Spears wrote on Instagram

Britney Spears Says She 'Lost Weight from Missing' Boyfriend Sam Asghari as They Social Distance Apart

Britney Spears is feeling lonely while social distancing from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The pop star, 38, shared on Instagram Wednesday that she misses Asghari so much, in fact, that she's lost weight as a result.

"I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime 😭 !!!!" Spears wrote in the caption accompanying a series of photos of herself wearing a crop top.

"I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit 🙄😳😳 !!!!!" she revealed. "Guess that’s what missing someone can do ❤️ …. who else is experiencing this ????!"

Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2017, after they met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The "Toxic" singer shared in another post that despite missing Asghari, she is enjoying some solo time while social distancing from others.

"I’m not really sure how to express in words how happy I am to find solitude in my beautiful home every day 🧘🏼‍♀️🌸🌸🌳☀️ !!!!" she captioned another photo of herself wearing the same outfit. "It’s like a dream 💫."

".... I hope you are all staying safe and playing your part 💋💋💋 ..... GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!" she added in the caption.

Spears has been letting her fans in on life under stay-at-home rules by documenting many of her activities on Instagram, including workouts and dance sessions.

Earlier this month, Spears shared an illustration that put a spin on one of her most iconic songs to promote social distancing.

In the picture, an animated Spears holds up a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer next to the words “my loneliness is saving me,” instead of the original lyrics from 1998's "…Baby One More Time," “my loneliness is killing me.”

Last month, Spears wished her longtime beau a happy early birthday.

"Happy early B-day to this man !!!!! I adore and love him so much ….. ❤️🦁 !!!! Happy Birthday @samasghari 💋💋💋 !!!!!!" she wrote alongside a photo on Instagram of the couple cuddling up in front of a red backdrop.

Asghari shared the same photo on his own Instagram account, writing, "Best birthday gift is your smile 🖤❤️."

