Britney Spears' Longtime Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns, Says Singer Wants 'to Officially Retire'

Larry Rudolph, the man who has managed Britney Spears' career since the mid-1990s, has resigned, citing his client's desire to retire from music.

In a letter obtained by Deadline on Monday, Rudolph told Spears' co-conservators — Britney's father Jamie Spears and court-appointed conservator Jodi Montgomery — that he was stepping down from his role as Spears' manager.

"It has been over 2½ years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," Rudolph wrote in the note.

"Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," he said. "And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

Rudolph has worked with Britney since 1995, managing her throughout her rise to fame. He's also worked with artists like Aerosmith, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, O-Town, will.i.am, Toni Braxton, Nicole Scherzinger, Swizz Beatz, and Kim Petras.

Last month, Britney slammed her management in court, alleging to a Los Angeles judge that they "played a huge role in punishing me" alongside her father and "anyone involved in this conservatorship."

"They should be in jail," Britney said.

But in his statement, Rudolph claimed that he had "never been a part of [Spears] conservatorship nor its operations."

"I am not privy to many of these details," Rudolph said.

"I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist her with her career," he continued. "I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I'll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been."

Rudolph's resignation comes days after Bessemer Trust, the company that handled Britney's estate alongside Jamie, was granted its request to be removed as the singer's co-conservator.

The company had cited Britney's claim of "irreparable harm to her interests" as their reason for the change, explaining that they had believed Britney "consented" to having them when they joined as co-conservator of her estate in November 2020 and insisting they played no part in making any decisions since being instated.

The departure leaves Britney's father, 68, as the sole conservator of her estate. Montgomery has been the temporary conservator of Britney's person since 2019, a role previously held by Jamie.

Recently, both Jamie and Montgomery have been at odds regarding who is responsible for Britney's "suffering."

Britney addressed the court on June 23 for the first time in years, delivering an emotional testimony about the effects of her conservatorship and explained that she wants it to end without an external evaluation.

"I want changes going forward. I deserve changes," said Britney, who has been under her conservatorship since 2008.

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy. It's a lie," she added. "I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it 'til you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day."

"I just want my life back," she told the court, in her 23-minute speech. "It's been 13 years, and it's been enough. I want to be able to be heard. I've kept this in for so long, it's not good for my heart."

During the hearing, Britney was not questioned by her conservators' lawyers, nor have they had the opportunity to rebut her allegations in court. As stated by the judge in June, Britney still needs to file a formal motion to end the conservatorship.