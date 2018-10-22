Lots of people listen to music to get over their exes, but what do you do if your ex is one of the most popular musicians in the country?

Then you continue to support their career more than a decade after your break-up, apparently. Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram of herself working out — more specifically doing a series of back handsprings — with the Justin Timberlake song, “LoveStoned,” playing in the background.

The pop icon, 37, captioned the clip, “Nothing flips like Mother Nature!!!”

Fans immediately made the connection and expressed a lot of enthusiasm in the comments section on Instagram.

Britney Spears

“I was so hyped by her back flips, until I heard JT vocals… Shookt!” one fan commented on the post.

“Omg…Song choice!!!” added another user.

“Loving that you’re playing JT..” a third wrote.

Spears and Timberlake, also 37, dated from 1999 to 2002 after meeting on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club. He famously wrote one of his first hit solo singles, “Cry Me a River,” in the wake of their breakup.

Britney Spears

Despite the length and high-profile nature of their relationship, the ‘NSYNC alum said he’d would “absolutely” work on a song with his famous ex back in 2016.

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel

After Spears named her old flame as a dream collaborator as part of a fan Q&A on Most Requested Live with Romeo — “Justin Timberlake is very good,” she said — Timberlake responded that he was very much down.

“Sure! Absolutely, absolutely,” he told E! News before admitting he didn’t know he made Spears’ short list. “I have a 17 month old, so I don’t get the headline news … I apologize for not being in the know … I’m accessible, give us a call!”