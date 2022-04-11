Britney Spears Leaves Fans Confused with Instagram Post About 'Having a Baby'

"My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," the pop princess told fans in a lengthy Instagram caption about her latest Maui vacation

Britney Spears has fans wondering if her third child is on the way — or if she just ate a good meal.

On Monday, the 40-year-old pop princess posted a photo of a pink tea set and matching flowers to her Instagram page along with a lengthy caption about her latest vacation to Maui.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!' So I got a pregnancy test," Spears wrote, "and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 …"

The "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer — who's engaged to Sam Asghari, 28 — left fans in a tizzy with the post's wording, as many wondered if it served as a pregnancy announcement.

"Congratulations sis!! 🥳 I'm so excited for you!!😍 Love you!!!🥰," Paris Hilton wrote in the comments.

Still, others weren't so sure. "I'm so confused… are you pregnant or not?!" wrote one fan. Added another: "Congratulations! I'm not sure if it is a food baby or a person baby, but either way yay!!!!!!!"

While the singer hasn't clarified further, the rest of Spears' Instagram caption seemed to hint that the "baby" is merely a result of vacation dining. (A rep for Spears and a manager for Asghari have not commented.)

"4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It's growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose [sic] it 😬😬😬😬😬😬," continued Spears. "I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression."

Spears then spoke further on her experience with perinatal depression, which can describe any depression and stress-related symptoms felt by women any time from the start of a pregnancy to a year after childbirth, per the National Institute of Mental Health.

"I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday," she wrote. "Thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 …"

The post's conclusion left readers in another gray area regarding Spears' pregnancy status, as she seemingly referenced her plan for avoiding perinatal depression and wrote, "This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!"

Spears shares two children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

During a bombshell June 2021 court hearing in which she broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship, which was officially dissolved in November 2021, the pop star spoke about her desire to have a third child and claimed she had an IUD that her conservators wouldn't allow her to remove.

"I want to get married and have a baby," she told the court. "I wanted to take the IUD out and have a baby but the conservator won't let me because they don't want me to have a baby."

In September 2021, Asghari posted a tongue-in-cheek baby announcement to his Instagram Stories in the form of a video of Spears dancing with a baby doll. "Exclusive! We had a baby 😂😂What should we name her?" he wrote in the post's caption.