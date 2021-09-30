"It's going to entail reviewing all the files that Jamie Spears now, as a result of a court's order today, is going to turn over," Rosengart told PEOPLE following Wednesday's hearing

Britney Spears' Lawyer Says 'We'll Go Where the Facts Lead Us' as Legal Team Reviews Jamie's Files

Britney Spears and her attorney Mathew Rosengart are focused on what's next.

Following Wednesday's court hearing where Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator of Britney's estate, Britney's attorney Rosengart told PEOPLE what his legal team is focused on between today and a Nov. 12 hearing when the termination of her conservatorship will be discussed.

"It's terminating the entire conservatorship and looking into the misconduct of Jamie Spears and others," Rosengart told PEOPLE. "It's going to entail reviewing all the files that Jamie Spears now, as a result of a court's order today, is going to turn over."

"[We'll be] looking at communications between Jamie Spears and Jamie Spears' counsel, and we will go where the facts lead us," he added, after accusing Jamie of financial misconduct and "reaping millions of dollars from his daughter's estate," during Wednesday's hearing.

britney and jamie spears Britney Spears, Jamie Spears | Credit: getty; Alex Berliner/Shutterstock

Later, as he spoke to a group of reporters, Rosengart shared that he's focused on looking at the "financial misconduct" Jamie may have committed, adding, "we're going to uncover all of the facts and see where they take us."

It's an issue Rosengart has made clear he has wanted to look into. In recent filings, he's critiqued Jamie's "180-degree" change from not wanting the conservatorship to end to, in September, requesting the termination of it.

Rosengart stated that the 69-year-old's change of position has brought up "serious questions" about "potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest, conservatorship abuse and the evident dissipation of Ms. Spears' fortune."

In a statement issued Thursday morning by Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen, the attorney said that Jamie "loves his daughter Britney unconditionally" and defended his role as estate conservator.

"Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer," Thoreen wrote in a statement, before adding, "Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters."