Britney Spears' Lawyer Asks Court to Appoint Jodi Montgomery as Her Permanent Conservator

The pop star's father Jamie Spears stepped down as her permanent conservator in September 2019, and Britney Spears has said she is "strongly opposed" to him returning as her sole conservator

Britney Spears is moving forward with her plans to make Jodi Montgomery her permanent conservator.

The 39-year-old singer has "requested the resignation" of her father Jamie Spears as her permanent conservator and that Montgomery's current role as temporary conservator be made permanent, according to a recent legal filing obtained by PEOPLE.

The document also states that Britney "reserves the right to petition for the termination of this conservatorship."

In September 2019, Jamie stepped down as the permanent conservator due to "personal health reasons" and Montgomery took his place.

Last summer, Britney filed court documents stating that she is "strongly opposed" to having her father return as sole conservator of her affairs and finances and "strongly prefers" Montgomery "continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year."

The pop star suggested Bessemer Trust Company to serve as conservator of her estate in a later filing. The nomination was supported by Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, in a separate document. In November, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny appointed Bessemer and Jamie as co-conservators of Britney's estate.

Last month, Penny ruled that Bessemer Trust Company, a wealth management and investment advisory firm based out of California, will continue to be co-conservators along with Jamie, rejecting objections from Jamie's legal team over how the co-conservatorship would be delegated.

In a recent statement to PEOPLE, Vivian L. Thoreen, Holland & Knight LLP, a lawyer for Jamie, 68, said Britney's best interests are periodically assessed by the courts to ensure wellbeing.

"From the beginning, the court has closely monitored Britney's situation, including through annual accountings and in-depth reviews and recommendations from a highly experienced and dedicated court investigator who annually meets at length with Britney and all involved in her conservatorship," Thoreen said.

"Britney's Conservatorship of the Estate was co-managed by a private professional fiduciary and her father until early 2019," she continued. "At that time, Britney requested in court papers that her father be the sole conservator of her estate. Her Conservatorship of the Person is not managed by her father but by a private professional fiduciary, and is similarly subject to the scrutiny of interviews, audits and detailed reports to the judge by the court investigator."

Jamie's attorney added that the dad has "diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney's conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court."