Britney Spears and Fiancé Sam Asghari Smile and Share a Kiss at Their Christmas Tree

Britney Spears also celebrated that her 40th birthday is "coming soon" while posing near her decorated Christmas tree

Britney Spears is in the holiday spirit.

The pop star shared a video of herself on Instagram Wednesday night smiling in front of a Christmas tree alongside her fiancé Sam Asghari, sharing a kiss while cozying up to each other.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Britney shared a subsequent post posing in front of her tree, expressing her excitement for the season and her forthcoming Dec. 2 birthday, when she'll turn 40 years old: "Fashion and festivities … guess what ???? My b-day is coming soon !!!!!"

A source recently told PEOPLE that Britney is working toward a "normal life" again, but "it will definitely take a while for her to find her way."

"Her life was so restricted for years. It's like she is starting all over again," said the source.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Britney celebrated the court ruling at dinner in Los Angeles with Asghari, 27, on Nov. 14, where she had champagne "at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen," she wrote on Instagram, adding she'll be celebrating her "freedom" for the next two months. "I mean after 13 years ... I think I've waited long ENOUGH!!!!"

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A source previously told PEOPLE that "Sam has been Britney's rock for years."

"He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source said at the time. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."