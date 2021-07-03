Britney Spears Judge Approves Bessemer Trust's Request to Withdraw as Estate Co-Conservator 

Bessemer Trust is no longer the co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate.

Just on Thursday, the company entrusted to handle Spears' estate alongside her father Jamie Spears filed to remove itself as the singer's co-conservator, asking for the change to be made on an "expedited basis" while citing Britney's claim of "irreparable harm to her interests."

Their request was granted on Friday morning, according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE — L.A. Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruling that Bessemer Trust's resignation would be "immediately effective."

Bessemer Trust Company of California joined as co-conservator of Britney's estate last year. In February, judge Penny ruled that the company would continue being co-conservators of the 39-year-old's estate, alongside her father.

britney spears Britney Spears | Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Filmmagic

In the request to withdraw from their role in the pop star's estate, the company said they believed that Britney had "consented" to having them as her co-conservator.

"As a result of the Conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship," the document, obtained by PEOPLE, reads. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."

The document also included declarations from Jeff Glowacki, managing director at Bessemer Trust Company, where he states he was contacted by Britney's attorney Samuel Ingham III, stating that the conservatorship was "voluntary" and that Britney consented to having Bessemer as a conservator; he also claimed that the company has played no part in making any decisions since being instated in November 2020.

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Britney Spears | Credit: J. Merritt/Getty

Bessemer Trust Company's request to end their co-conservatorship of Britney's estate leaves the singer's father Jamie, 68, as the sole conservator.

Jodi Montgomery has been the temporary conservator of Britney's person since 2019 — a role previously held by Jamie.

Britney was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008, with the court originally naming her father the permanent conservator of her person and attorney Andrew Wallet the permanent co-conservator of her estate. Wallet retired from his role as co-conservator in June 2019.

On June 23, Britney addressed the court for the first time in years as she delivered an emotional testimony about the effects of her conservatorship and explained that she wants it to end without an external evaluation.

"I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated, again, if I want to end the conservatorship," she told the court then. "Ma'am, I didn't know I could [contest] the conservatorship. I'm sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn't know that. But honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated."