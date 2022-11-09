Britney Spears Jokes She's 'Not Dead' After Millie Bobby Brown Expresses Interest in Playing Her

Britney Spears shut down chatter of a potential biopic about her life after Millie Bobby Brown said she could tell the singer's "story in the right way"

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 9, 2022 01:00 PM

If Millie Bobby Brown ever stars in a Britney Spears biopic, it's going to be without the singer's blessing.

One day after the Stranger Things star expressed interest in playing the pop star on the silver screen, Spears took to Instagram to make it clear she was not thrilled by the idea.

"I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I'm not dead !!!" she wrote as part of a lengthy caption.

The "Hold Me Closer" singer, 40, did not mention Brown, 18, by name, but her post came after Brown appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, and said she hoped to one day play Spears on screen.

"I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me," the British actress told Barrymore. "Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you. I see the scramble for words [in her interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Play Britney Spears: 'I Could Tell Her Story in the Right Way'
Millie Bobby Brown, Britney Spears. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Samsung, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Biopics on living musicians are relatively common; Coal Miner's Daughter, about the life of Loretta Lynn, the Tina Turner biopic What's Love Got to Do with It, Brian Wilson's Love & Mercy and Rocketman, about Elton John, have all been released while the subject is still alive.

Spears and John teamed up in August for "Hold Me Closer," which marked her first new song in six years. The track — which interpolated John's classic "Tiny Dancer" — peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Brown, meanwhile, was cast in Stranger Things when she was 12 years old, and has spent her teen years in the spotlight, just as Spears did. She recently added producer to her resumé with the Enola Holmes series, the second of which hit Netflix earlier this month.

Related Articles
Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Play Britney Spears: 'I Could Tell Her Story in the Right Way'
Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Play Britney Spears: 'I Could Tell Her Story in the Right Way'
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown and Harry Bradbeer attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown Says She and Henry Cavill Have a 'Real Adult Relationship': A 'Healthy One'
Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend Immediately Clocked That She's 'in Love' with Noah Schnapp — as Friends
Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend Immediately Clocked That She's 'in Love' with Noah Schnapp — as Friends
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'An Incredible Guiding Light to Me'
Millie Bobby Brown Talks Close Friendship with Mariah Carey: 'Such an Incredible Guiding Light'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Mariah Carey and family attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Mariah Carey and Family Support Friend Millie Bobby Brown at 'Enola Holmes 2' New York City Premiere
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Why Millie Bobby Brown Is Afraid to Return to 'Stranger Things' After Filming 'Enola Holmes 2'
loretta lynn tribute concert
George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and More Bow to Queen Loretta Lynn at Moving Tribute
Lance Bass and Britney Spears
Lance Bass Believes Britney Spears Will Perform Again: 'We All Want Her to Make New Music'
Loretta Lynn and husband Oliver Mooney' Lynn, Jr.
Inside Loretta Lynn's 'Up and Down' 48-Year Marriage to Oliver 'Doo' Lynn: 'He Meant Everything to Me'
Recording Artist Britney Spears and Sir Elton John attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.
Britney Spears Makes Her Official Return to Music with Throwback Elton John Duet 'Hold Me Closer'
LORETTA LYNN'S FAMILY STATEMENT AND OBITUARY
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Country Legend 'Passes Peacefully in Her Sleep' Family Says
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Paris Hilton arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images); DISNEY CHANNEL PRESENTS THE 2017 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS - Entertainment's brightest young stars turned out for the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards (RDMA), music's biggest event for families, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 29. "Disney Channel Presents the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards" airs Sunday, April 30 (7:00 p.m. EDT). (Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images) BRITNEY SPEARS
Paris Hilton Fangirls Over Britney Spears' New Song with Elton John: 'The Queen Is Officially Back'
loretta lynn
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Recording Artist Britney Spears and Sir Elton John attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.
'Hold Me Closer' Producer Says It Was 'Awesome' to Watch Britney Spears 'Crush It' on Track
drew barrymore; britney spears
Drew Barrymore Found 'Deep Connection' in Reaching Out to Britney Spears: 'Both Been Through a Lot'