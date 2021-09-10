Britney Spears also shared a cheeky photograph and video of herself in a tiny black thong prior to revealing her injury

Britney Spears Jokes She 'Nailed It' After Stepping on a Nail at Her Home: 'Ouch'

Britney Spears is keeping her sense of humor amid a rather painful experience.

On Thursday evening, the 39-year-old pop star revealed that she stepped on a nail while at her home.

Sharing a photograph of her injured and bruised foot on her Instagram Story, the "Toxic" singer wrote alongside the image, "OUCH guys ... I stepped on a nail 😬🔨."

"... guess you can say I nailed it 😉🤷🏼‍♀️😂 !!!!!," Spears jokingly added.

Britney Spears Jokes She 'Nailed It' After Stepping on Nail at Her Home: 'Ouch'

Spears — whose father filed to end his daughter's conservatorship after 13 years and much controversy this week — revealed her injury shortly after sharing a cheeky photograph and video of herself in a tiny black thong on her Instagram feed that same night.

First Spears shared an image of herself with her backside facing the camera, captioning the post, "Here's my ass 😉🍑 !!!!"

Then, after posting a video of herself taking the previous picture, Spears shut down naysayers who commented on her posterior.

"Here's a video so you guys can see this is really my ass 🍑🍑🍑 !!!! No filters or cover ups … it's the real deal !!!!" she wrote. "Psss I shoot myself with a selfie stick and always will 🤳🏻📷... it STAYS UP ... it DOESN'T TALK BACK ... and it's EXTREMELY RELIABLE 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!"

Earlier this year, Spears' social media team set the record straight about who controls what she posts — the singer herself.

Crowd Surf cofounder Cassie Petrey addressed the rumors — many of which are outlined in a lengthy Jan. 22 Twitter thread by fan account @BritneyHiatus.

Alleging that she had seen "a lot of inaccurate theories out there" about how the pop superstar's social media operates, Petrey claimed at the time, "Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram."