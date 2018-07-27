Jimmy Fallon had a very special guest on hand for the latest episode of his recurring “Ew!” sketch — Britney Spears!

The 36-year-old pop legend followed up the N.Y.C. dates of her Piece of Me tour with a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Thursday night. During her visit she co-starred with Fallon — who was dolled up as be-sequined teen “Sara-with-no-H.” — as Abby, Sara’s equally ditzy friend from summer camp.

After reuniting Sara with the mermaid pillow she left in her camp bunk, the pair throw down about their love of horses, Throwback Thursdays, and their resemblance — you know, the usual topics. The conversation takes an unexpectedly serious turn when they discuss whether or not they’d return to camp the following summer. Abby fears they’d be the oldest campers there, and Sara notes that they’re “stuck between two worlds.”

It’s a perfect setup for Spears’ 2002 classic “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” and she croons a brief line. Then it’s on to more important topics, like “Fashion Freeze” poses and the hotness of Steve Carell.

On Tuesday night, Spears performed at Radio City Music Hall, where she brought Andy Cohen onstage to be his “whipping boy” for “Freakshow.” It was all fun and (S&M) games until the end of his appearance when she skipped over his name, calling out, “Give it up for … him!”

After the Instagram account Comments By Celebs reposted the video on Wednesday, fans immediately started theorizing that Britney didn’t know who he was. All the fuss prompted Jamie Lynn Spears to comment, “Looks I need to have a bravo binge with someone…. WE LOVE YOU ANDY COHEN.”